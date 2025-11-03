Arab Finance: Beltone Venture Capital (BVC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Beltone Holding, has exited from Cathedis, Morocco’s leading last-mile delivery and logistics platform, achieving an internal rate of return (IRR) of 100%, as per an emailed press release.

The transaction marks BVC’s first regional exit and its third overall since inception, underscoring its strong performance and focus on fostering innovation and growth across the Middle East and North Africa.

Founded in 2023, Beltone Venture Capital manages $50 million in assets under management (AUM) and has built a portfolio of 21 high-growth, technology-driven companies across key sectors in the region.

The company also oversees a $5 million venture debt portfolio, reflecting its disciplined, data-driven investment strategy and regional expansion goals.

With investments spanning Egypt to Morocco, BVC continues to grow its presence across MENA, backing innovative, high-potential startups driving digital transformation and entrepreneurship across the region.

