Canada’s Aya Gold & Silver has announced exploratory drilling has uncovered what could be a new gold zone in Morocco, adding momentum to the company’s ongoing projects in the country, according to its CEO.

In a company statement, President & CEO Benoit La Salle said that “geophysics points to more than ten kilometers of potential.”

The discovery was made at Asirem, west of the Boumadine Main Trend corridor, which Aya described as a “promising new target.”

According to preliminary results, mineralisation extends across an eight-kilometre strike, with samples returning grades as high as 12.2 grams per tonne of gold and 4.1 percent copper.



The firm also announced encouraging results from its drilling programs at Boumadine and the Tizi Zone.



The two areas show evidence of continuous mineralisation, reinforcing the company’s decision to expand its exploration licenses to 339 square kilometers in total.



Aya said in a statement on Monday that over 100,000 metres of drilling have already been completed at Boumadine in 2025.



The company expects to publish a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) before year-end, an early-stage technical and economic study assessing the potential viability of a mineral project, on the Main Trend, expected before year-end, according to Yabiladi.com



With gold and copper demand running high worldwide, Aya’s latest results position Morocco as an increasingly important part of its strategy, while also reflecting the country’s growing role in international mining exploration.



The company stands as the only pure-play silver mining company listed on the TSX.



(Reporting by N Saeed; Editing by Sona Nambiar)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.