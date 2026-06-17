Baku, Azerbaijan, The Government of Côte d’Ivoire, in partnership with the Arab Coordination Group (ACG), successfully hosted a high-level Investment Forum on the sidelines of the 2026 Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group in Baku, Azerbaijan, to showcase investment opportunities under the National Development Plan (NDP) 2026–2030 and strengthen strategic partnerships for its implementation.

The forum brought together representatives of the Arab Coordination Group (ACG), development finance institutions, sovereign wealth funds, private investors, and business leaders to discuss investment opportunities across key sectors of the Ivorian economy and explore avenues for enhanced cooperation.

The event highlighted the strong and longstanding partnership between Côte d’Ivoire and the Arab Coordination Group, whose member institutions currently support a development portfolio of nearly USD 4 billion in the country. Through financing, technical assistance, and strategic partnerships, ACG institutions have played a significant role in supporting infrastructure, agriculture, energy, transport, and social development projects that contribute to Côte d’Ivoire’s economic transformation.

During the forum, the Government of Côte d’Ivoire presented the priorities and investment opportunities under the National Development Plan 2026–2030, which aims to accelerate economic transformation and position the country as an upper-middle-income economy by 2030. The Plan requires investments estimated at approximately USD 209 billion, with more than 70 percent expected to be mobilized from the private sector.

Participants were introduced to a pipeline of priority public, private, and public-private partnership (PPP) projects and engaged in discussions on financing opportunities, strategic partnerships, and investment facilitation mechanisms to support the successful implementation of the Plan.

The forum provided an important platform for dialogue between the Government of Côte d’Ivoire, Arab development partners, and the private sector, reinforcing investor confidence and strengthening cooperation to advance sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

The successful event reaffirmed Côte d’Ivoire’s position as one of West Africa’s leading investment destinations and underscored the commitment of the Arab Coordination Group and its partners to supporting the country’s long-term development ambitions.Bottom of Form