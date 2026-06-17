Dubai, United Arab Emirates – As Dubai WoodShow 2026 approaches its opening in five days, the Dubai World Trade Centre is set to host a major global gathering of wood and woodworking machinery professionals from 22 to 24 June 2026.

Bringing together 400+ exhibitors, 600+ international brands, 5 international country pavilions, and participants 45+ countries, the three day exhibition strengths its position as a key international platform for wood professionals, buyers, suppliers, manufacturers, and industry stakeholders from across the global value chain.

Amid one of the most significant transformations the wood industry has experienced in decades, Dubai WoodShow arrives at a pivotal moment. Across international markets, the sector is being reshaped by technological disruption, evolving supply chain dynamics, and rising demand for efficiency, traceability, and transparency.

In response to these changes, manufacturers and suppliers are increasingly integrating artificial intelligence, automation, smart production systems, and intelligent logistics into their operations, redefining how wood products are processed, sourced, traded, and delivered across global markets.

Within this evolving landscape, Dubai WoodShow leads the conversation on the future of the industry, shaping its next phase of growth. From timber and wood products to woodworking machinery, manufacturing technologies, and advanced materials, the event offers direct access to the innovations driving performance, competitiveness, and market expansion across the sector.

This year’s edition attracts a highly targeted audience of manufacturers, suppliers, traders, buyers, architects, interior specialists, and project stakeholders seeking business ready solutions across the full value chain. The event’s global relevance is further underscored by its long standing ability to connect international suppliers with key regional and international buyers, while creating access to new markets and cross border trade opportunities.

In parallel with the exhibition, Dubai WoodShow features a forward looking conference agenda and a global line up of experts from the fields of design, architecture, and wood innovation, exploring how wood, sustainability, and advanced technologies are shaping the future of construction and design. Sessions address themes ranging from advanced wood processing technologies and global market outlooks to the role of design in building future ready environments.

Alongside a distinguished speaker line up featuring prominent industry experts including Andre van Heerden — Managing Director of Cape Reed LLC, Fadi Abla — Chief Executive Officer, AHK Worldwide Interiors LLC, Dr. Abdulmajid Karanouh — Director | Global Head of Interdisciplinary Design, Drees & Sommer, Yannic Leveque — Vice President, Acciona Living & Culture Company and among other global leaders shaping the future of wood, design, and built environments.

Among the event’s major highlights is its strong representation of woodworking machinery exhibitors, offering visitors direct access to some of the latest technologies and equipment in the market. Top brands such as SCM, CEFLA, IMAC, Holz Raft, alongside other international companies, showcasing cutting edge machinery and solutions that support greater efficiency, precision, and competitiveness across woodworking and manufacturing operations.

The event also enables exhibitors to connect directly with key decision makers, including buyers, project developers, manufacturers, and industry leaders actively seeking new technologies and partnerships. At the same time, it presents a focused environment to discover the latest solutions, explore international brands, and gain market insight in an increasingly competitive and fast evolving industry landscape.

As the sector continues to evolve, Dubai WoodShow is positioned as the leading international platform for the wood and woodworking machinery industry, bringing together technologies, materials, and global expertise shaping the next generation of manufacturing.

By aligning international innovation with regional market demand, the event continues to reinforce Dubai’s position as a strategic hub for trade, technology, and industrial advancement in the global wood sector.