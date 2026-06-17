Guangzhou, China: As global capital, industrial transformation, and cross border trade realign around new growth corridors, AIM Talks China 2026 convened investors, policymakers, and business leaders in one of China’s most dynamic economic ecosystems, serving as a focused platform for international dialogue, strategic networking, and high impact business engagement.

The opening ceremony of AIM Talks China 2026 took place on 17 June 2026 in Tianhe CBD, Guangzhou, marking the launch of a high level platform that brings together investors, policymakers, business leaders, and institutional stakeholders from China, the UAE, and international markets.

Designed as part of the wider AIM China 2026 activities and held under the broader AIM Congress framework, the world’s leading investment platform, the Guangzhou edition conceived as a focused platform for strategic dialogue, cross border collaboration, and investment engagement.

Hosted in Guangzhou, at the heart of the Greater Bay Area (GBA), the event benefited from direct access to one of China’s most influential economic and industrial corridors. The region combines advanced manufacturing, integrated supply chains, global trade networks, technology driven enterprises, and large scale commercial ecosystems, making it a strategic destination for international investors and businesses seeking access to future ready industries and high growth markets.

The positioning of AIM Talks highlighted Guangzhou’s strengths in advanced manufacturing, digital trade, next generation logistics, and industrial commercial integration, all aligned with China’s 15th Five-Year Plan and the broader push toward sustainable, technology enabled growth. The event came at a strategically significant moment for the deepening UAE–China economic partnership, as bilateral investment, trade cooperation, and institutional engagement continue to expand.

H.E. Fahad Al Gergawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Trade in the United Arab Emirates, delivered the opening address, underscored the UAE’s continued commitment to strengthening trade connectivity and cross border economic partnerships with China and the wider region. His participation, together with a delegation of more than 100 participants, highlighted the increasing demand for a focused platform that connects market opportunity with trusted institutional dialogue.

Within this framework, the event created a high value environment for governments, chambers of commerce, economic zones, development agencies, investors, and enterprise leaders to explore new partnerships, investment pathways, and bilateral initiatives that can be translated into measurable economic outcomes and help shape the next phase of regional and international growth.

Building on strong momentum, AIM Talks China 2026 featured 50 speakers, 350 participants, and 100 delegates, underscoring the growing demand for a dedicated UAE–China platform centered on investment, innovation, and industrial cooperation. Through high level discussions, strategic networking, and targeted engagement, the program is designed to provide participants with direct access to decision makers, market opportunities, and valuable insight into the forces shaping Guangzhou’s business landscape and the wider Greater Bay Area.

This year’s edition is further elevated by the participation of leading government entities, financial institutions, and business groups, whose presence reflects the platform’s growing relevance across regional and international markets. Participating organizations include the UAE Ministry of Foreign Trade, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Etihad Airways, RAK Chamber, RAKBank, and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

This blend of public and private sector representation underscored AIM Talks China’s role as a platform where institutions, capital, and enterprise converge to advance cross border cooperation and business expansion.

H.E. Fahad Al Gergawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Trade, said:

“The UAE’s economic engagement with China continues to evolve in both scale and strategic importance, driven by a shared commitment to trade, investment, and long term growth. AIM Talks China provides a timely platform to deepen that engagement by connecting institutions, investors, and businesses within one of the world’s most dynamic economic regions. By convening stakeholders in Guangzhou, at the heart of the Greater Bay Area, the platform reflects the importance of connecting capital, policy, and enterprise within the ecosystems shaping the future of international business.”

Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations and the Higher Committee for Economic Integration in the Emirate of Sharjah, said: “The conference carries particular significance this year as it takes place amid rapid shifts in the global economy, from the reconfiguration of value chains and changing growth centres to the increasing influence of technology and innovation on investment and development. In this environment, dialogue and cooperation are essential to turning change into opportunity.”

He added: “The UAE and China share strong foundations, including economic openness, a commitment to knowledge and innovation, and the ability to adapt to global change. This conference provides an important platform for advancing partnerships that support sustainable growth, strengthen economic competitiveness, and create new opportunities for cooperation that benefit development and quality of life in both countries.”

H.E. Dawood Al Shezawi, Chairman of AIM Global Foundation, said:

“AIM Talks China reflects our commitment to creating focused platforms that connect investment with real economic opportunity. Hosting this edition in Guangzhou places the dialogue within one of China’s most active industrial and commercial ecosystems, while reinforcing the growing strategic partnership between the UAE and China. Through this platform, we seek to strengthen cross border collaboration, unlock new investment pathways, and create meaningful connections between global stakeholders and the sectors shaping the future of business.”

As a high impact investment platform, this year’s edition is guided by strategic objectives that include global investment alignment, market integration, sustainable growth enablement, cross border corridor expansion, and high level policy and industry dialogue. Its program offered direct exposure to leading developments, alongside access to the stakeholders driving Guangzhou’s growth and innovation agenda.

The platform ultimately positions itself at the intersection of Greater Bay Area opportunity and the UAE’s role as a gateway to the Middle East and Africa. Within this framework, it reinforces AIM’s broader positioning as a platform where global opportunity is translated into action, partnerships, and measurable economic value.

AIM Talks offers access to strategic dialogue, business matchmaking, and investment oriented engagement at the intersection of China’s Greater Bay Area opportunities and the UAE’s role as a gateway to the Middle East and Africa. It further reinforces AIM’s broader positioning as a platform where global opportunity is converted into action, partnerships, and long term economic value.