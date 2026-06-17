Manama – The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) hosted an executive dialogue session titled “The Future of Skills in the Age of AI” at its headquarters, bringing together more than 80 leaders and specialists from the financial sector.

The session discussed the impact of artificial intelligence on the way people work, the skills that will be needed in the coming years, and how organisations can use AI to improve workflows, increase productivity, and reduce the time spent on repetitive administrative tasks.

The programme featured a keynote session titled “AI-Augmented Workforce: Human and Machine”, delivered by AI expert Mr. Hamad Al Fahad. During the session, he shared practical examples of how AI can be used in the workplace, and how employees can benefit from these tools to focus on higher-value and more impactful tasks.

BIBF’s Learning Centre Heads also shared insights on future trends in training and professional development, with a focus on the needs of the financial sector. Attendees took part in a live interactive survey to share their views on training and development priorities across different sectors. The results will support BIBF’s efforts to further develop its training programmes in line with the changing needs of Bahrain’s business community.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer of BIBF, said: “Artificial intelligence is no longer a future topic or a distant option for organisations; it has become a key part of the workplace. What matters now is how we use it to improve the quality of work and save time, without removing the role of people. Through this session, BIBF is listening closely to the needs of organisations and the skills they require today, so we can continue developing practical training programmes that reflect the realities of the labour market.”

He added: “BIBF continues to offer programmes and initiatives that support individuals and organisations in keeping pace with changing skill requirements, particularly in areas linked to digital transformation and talent development, helping prepare professionals across key sectors.”

The session concluded with a networking segment, giving participants the opportunity to exchange ideas on the future of work and the role of AI in helping organisations build more efficient and adaptable workplaces.