Dubai, UAE – Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) successfully convened its 3rd Panel Discussion of the year on the theme “Water Security in Arid Regions: Innovations for Scarcity, Resilience & Sustainable Growth”, bringing together sustainability leaders, policymakers, researchers, industry experts, educators and youth representatives to address one of the most pressing environmental and developmental challenges facing arid regions today. The event served as a dynamic platform for meaningful dialogue on the future of water sustainability, highlighting the urgent need for innovative technologies, resilient infrastructure, integrated governance and collective action to secure long-term water availability across the GCC and beyond. The timing of the discussion was particularly significant as it coincided with the United Nations World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought, observed annually on 17 June. As a member of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), EEG remains committed to advancing awareness and action on the interconnected challenges of water scarcity, land degradation, desertification and climate resilience, particularly within arid and water-stressed regions.

In her opening address, Dr. Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Co-Founder and Chairperson of EEG, highlighted the growing importance of unity, resilience and sustainability in addressing the complex challenges facing the region and the world. She emphasized that water security has become one of the most critical sustainability priorities, particularly for arid regions experiencing rising temperatures, declining freshwater resources, and increasing demand pressures.

Drawing attention to concerning global and regional water scarcity trends, she stressed the urgent need to rethink water management, conservation, and distribution systems. She also noted that while innovations such as renewable-powered desalination, wastewater recycling, smart water systems and AI-driven monitoring are transforming the sector, lasting solutions require collective action, strong policy frameworks and shared responsibility.

She further highlighted that an analytical paper will be developed based on the key insights and outcomes of the panel discussion, aimed at documenting the perspectives shared and contributing to ongoing dialogue and knowledge on water security and sustainability.

The programme commenced with an Inter-School Debate, engaging young minds in an evidence-based discussion on the motion: “Desalination Is the Most Reliable Long-Term Solution for Water Security in Arid Regions.” JSS International School argued for the proposition where as American School of Creative Science stood for the opposition. Students presented compelling arguments both in support of and against desalination as a primary water security solution, critically examining issues such as renewable-powered desalination, water recycling, aquifer recharge, environmental impacts, energy consumption and sustainable water governance. Based on the audience vote, the debate resulted in a tie, highlighting the strength and balance of the arguments presented by both teams. The debate reflected EEG’s continued commitment to empowering youth leadership and strengthening environmental awareness among future generations.

The panel discussion brought together a distinguished group of experts and leaders representing key national and international institutions, including Lt. Col. Eng. Taher Hassan Mohammed Ali Taher, Director of Corporate Leadership Department, Dubai Civil Defence, Dr. Sajid Pareeth, Director, Water & Climate Solutions, Expo City Dubai, Prof. Fatin Samara, Deputy Director of the Energy, Water & Sustainable Environment Research Center (EWSERC) American University of Sharjah, Mr. Iftikhar Hamdani, Area General Manager – Northern Emirates, Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel And Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, Alicia Dauth, Chartered Environmentalist and Water, Environment Stewardship & Resilience Advisor. Discussions focused on the increasing pressure on freshwater resources due to rising temperatures, changing rainfall patterns, rapid urbanisation and growing industrial and agricultural demand.

Panellists emphasised that technological innovation will play a pivotal role in addressing regional water challenges. Key areas of discussion included advanced desalination systems powered by renewable energy, wastewater recycling and reuse, smart water management technologies, digital leak detection systems, aquifer recharge strategies and nature-based solutions for strengthening long-term resilience.

The session also addressed the environmental and operational challenges associated with existing water systems, including high energy consumption, brine discharge impacts, ageing infrastructure and limitations in natural water storage. Experts highlighted the importance of adopting integrated water management frameworks that combine technological advancement with effective policy implementation, private sector participation and community engagement. The discussion further explored the strategic importance of water efficiency in supporting economic diversification and sustainable development across arid regions. Speakers stressed that ensuring water security is fundamental not only to environmental sustainability but also to food security, public health, industrial growth and long-term economic resilience.

An engaging Q&A session followed, providing participants with an open platform to directly engage with the panellists on key issues including implementation challenges, policy and regulatory readiness, technological innovation and cross-sector collaboration. The interactive dialogue allowed for a deeper exchange of perspectives on strengthening water security, advancing sustainable energy transitions and scaling innovative solutions in line with national priorities and global sustainability goals.

In her closing remarks, she emphasized the critical importance of a collective shift in behaviour, particularly in the context of water security in arid regions. She urged each individual to become more responsible in the way water resources are used, conserved and valued, highlighting that in water-scarce environments every drop matters.

She noted that meaningful progress towards water sustainability begins with everyday actions—reducing wastage, adopting efficient consumption practices and embracing water-saving behaviours at both household and institutional levels. She further stressed that ensuring long-term water security requires shared responsibility across society, where individual awareness and institutional commitment together foster a stronger culture of conservation, resilience and stewardship for future generations in arid regions.

This impactful session was made possible through the valued support of McDonald’s UAE, the Main Contributor, whose continued commitment to EEG’s programmes and initiatives plays a vital role in strengthening national platforms for climate dialogue and engagement. The event was hosted at Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Science Park, which provided an excellent venue, ensuring a professional setting and seamless hospitality for all participants. Accenture joined as a Support Contributor, further reinforcing the collaborative effort towards advancing sustainability-focused dialogue and knowledge exchange.

The panel was further reinforced by the continued partnership of EEG’s collaborators, including the Emirates Green Building Council, the Clean Energy Business Council, the Swiss Business Council, Capital Club Dubai, and the CSR Partner, the Arabia CSR Network. Their ongoing support reflects a shared commitment to advancing environmental stewardship, fostering informed climate dialogue and promoting cross-sector collaboration to drive meaningful and sustained impact.

This session marks another significant milestone in EEG’s 2026 panel discussion series, further strengthening its position as a leading platform for sustainability leadership, knowledge exchange, and collaborative action on pressing environmental challenges.

About

Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) is a professional working group established in 1991 in the United Arab Emirates. It is devoted to protecting the environment through the means of education, action programmes and community involvement. EEG is actively encouraged and supported by concerned local and federal government agencies. It is the 1st environmental NGO in the world to be ISO 14001 certified and the only organisation of its kind in the UAE with accredited status to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

EEG is a member of the UN Global Compact, the Global Urban Development (GUD) and the Global Investors for Sustainable Alliance (GISD). It is also a member of the One Planet Network under the programme of Sustainable Food Systems (SFS) and its Multi-Stakeholder Advisory Committee (MAC) and Global Partnership on Marine Litter (GPML), EEG is a full Member (voting) of World Packaging Organisation (WPO).

For more information, contact us: email: eeg@emirates.net.ae;

Please visit our bi-lingual website: www.eeg-uae.org; Follow us on LinkedIn, FB; X & Instagram: @eegemirates.