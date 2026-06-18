Dubai, UAE: Commvault, a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale, successfully hosted today its annual SHIFT Dubai event at the Museum of the Future, bringing together more than 350 industry leaders, government representatives, customers, and technology partners to explore the evolving cyber challenges shaping the future of enterprise security. The event highlighted the growing importance of cyber resilience in enabling organizations to confidently embrace AI, cloud technologies, and digital transformation while protecting critical operations and data.

The discussions at SHIFT Dubai comes at a pivotal time for the UAE, as organizations face an increasingly sophisticated and fast-evolving cyber threat landscape. Recent regional developments have driven a surge in cyber activity targeting critical infrastructure and enterprise systems, with the UAE Cyber Security Council reporting that the country is countering more than 800,000 cyberattacks daily. As businesses accelerate digital transformation, strengthening cyber resilience is becoming essential to protecting operations, safeguarding critical data, and sustaining business continuity. This evolving landscape underscores the need for a unified approach to resilience, which Commvault delivers through its cloud-native, AI-enabled platform, helping organizations protect critical data, strengthen recovery, and maintain business continuity across increasingly complex environments.

"Cloud technologies and AI are redefining how organizations operate, innovate, and compete. But as enterprises distribute critical applications and AI workloads across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, resilience becomes a strategic necessity," said Fady Richmany, Corporate Vice President & General Manager, Emerging Markets – CEE, CIS & META at Commvault. "The ability to secure data, recover rapidly from disruption, and maintain business continuity across complex cloud ecosystems will define the next generation of digital leaders. Building trust in AI starts with building resilience into the cloud infrastructure that powers it, to achieve true resilience operations."

Throughout the day, SHIFT Dubai featured keynote presentations and expert-led discussions exploring the impact of AI on enterprise security, AI governance, cyber recovery, threat intelligence, and securing hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Sessions were led by Commvault executives and leading regional and global cybersecurity specialists, including Mohammed Aziz, Country Manager, UAE, Commvault; Fady Richmany, Corporate Vice President & General Manager, Emerging Markets, CEE, CIS & META, Commvault; Ravi Baldev, Senior Director, Systems Engineering, Emerging Markets CEE, CIS & META, Commvault; Bassam Hemdan, AVP, SaaS, EMEAI & APAC, Commvault; Hazem AbuShaban, Senior Systems Engineer & Cyber SME, UAE, Commvault; and Yahya Kassab, Senior Director & General Manager, Gulf & KSA, Commvault. The agenda also featured strategic partner sessions and industry perspectives from Microsoft, HPE, Everpure, Core42, CPX, Malcrove, and leading global cybersecurity experts, highlighting the importance of public and private sector collaboration in advancing cyber resilience and securing digital transformation across the UAE.

By bringing together government, industry, customers, and technology partners, SHIFT Dubai reflects Commvault's commitment to helping organizations build cyber resilience for the AI era. Through innovation, collaboration, and a unified approach to data security and recovery, Commvault is empowering enterprises to embrace AI and digital transformation with confidence, enabling them to protect critical operations, recover rapidly from disruptions, and remain resilient against the evolving cyber threats of tomorrow.

About Commvault:

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale. In a constantly evolving threat landscape, Commvault keeps customers ready by unifying data security, identity resilience, and cyber recovery, on one cloud-native, AI-enabled platform. Customers trust Commvault to conduct the fastest, most complete recoveries – not just their data, but their entire business. Purpose-built for the agentic enterprise, Commvault also enables organizations to safely embrace AI while protecting against AI-driven threats.