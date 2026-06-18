Doha, Qatar: Msheireb Museums proudly hosted the MIKTA Climate Dialogue 2026, in partnership with the Australian Embassy in Qatar, bringing together representatives from government, industry, academia and civil society to explore opportunities for advancing international climate cooperation ahead of COP31.

Held at Bin Jelmood House on 17 June, the event was convened under the theme "Accelerating Climate Action Through International Partnerships" and highlighted the contributions of MIKTA member countries — Mexico, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, Türkiye and Australia — to global climate action.

Established in 2013, MIKTA is a cross-regional partnership of middle powers committed to supporting the rules-based international order and addressing shared global challenges through practical cooperation and dialogue. The Climate Dialogue provided a platform for participants to exchange perspectives, strengthen partnerships and identify practical pathways for accelerating climate action in the lead-up to COP31, which will be hosted by Türkiye, with Australia’s Minister for Climate Change and Energy serving as the President of Negotiations.

Commenting on the event, Abdulla Al Naama, General Manager of Msheireb Museums, said:

"At Msheireb Museums, we believe museums can play a vital role as platforms for dialogue, learning and the exchange of ideas on issues that shape our societies and our future. Hosting the MIKTA Climate Dialogue reflects our commitment to fostering meaningful conversations that connect culture, knowledge and innovation, while bringing together diverse perspectives to address shared global challenges. We are proud to support initiatives that encourage collaboration and inspire collective action towards a more sustainable future."

Australian Ambassador to Qatar, H.E. Shane Flanagan, said:

"As Chair of MIKTA in 2026, Australia is proud to bring together governments, experts, business leaders and young climate advocates to discuss practical solutions to one of the defining challenges of our time. Climate change is a global challenge that requires global cooperation, and partnerships such as MIKTA play an important role in building consensus, sharing expertise and driving collective action."

"Australia is committed to practical and ambitious outcomes that advance global climate action. We are also proud to be working alongside Türkiye to deliver COP31 through an innovative partnership that demonstrates a united purpose to tackle the shared global challenge of climate change."

The programme featured two panel discussions and a presentation examining key dimensions of climate action. The first panel, Climate Diplomacy and International Cooperation, brought together the Ambassadors of the five MIKTA countries to discuss how diplomacy, multilateral engagement and international partnerships can advance climate ambition and support meaningful outcomes. The discussion was moderated by Neeshad Shafi, Chair of the Arab Youth Climate Movement Qatar, whose leadership helped steer a dynamic conversation on the role of governments, youth and civil society in addressing climate challenges.

The second panel, Commercial Innovation and Practical Climate Solutions, explored how business, entrepreneurship and technological innovation can contribute to sustainable climate outcomes, with participants examining barriers to implementation, investment requirements and opportunities for scaling climate solutions across the region.

The event also featured a presentation on Education and Future Climate Capability by Dr Mira Chitt, Program Coordinator and Assistant Professor in Smart Manufacturing Engineering at the University of Doha for Science and Technology, highlighting the importance of embedding sustainability within education systems and developing the workforce and technical expertise required for the green transition.

Through initiatives such as the MIKTA Climate Dialogue, Msheireb Museums continues to advance its mission of creating spaces for dialogue and engagement, connecting local and global perspectives through programmes that address contemporary social, cultural and environmental challenges.

About Msheireb Properties

Msheireb Properties is Qatar's leading sustainable real estate developer, backed by Qatar Foundation and Qatar Investment Authority. The company has pioneered sustainable urban development in Qatar, supporting the goals of Qatar's 2030 Vision.

Its mission is to change how people think about urban living and improve their overall quality of life through innovations that encourage social interaction, respect for culture, and greater care for the environment.

The signature Msheireb Downtown Doha development is one of the smartest, most sustainable city districts globally. It employs a new approach to urban planning by combining traditional methods and modern technology to preserve Qatar's environment and cultural identity. All buildings are either Gold or Platinum LEED-certified.

Msheireb Downtown Doha is an integrated city that embraces a range of mixed-use and commercial buildings that offer a wide array of retail and business services, modern residential units, educational and cultural facilities. It is also the home to Msheireb Museums, Mandarin Oriental Doha Hotel, Al Wadi Hotel - MGallery, Park Hyatt Hotel, Msheireb Galleria, and Barahat Msheireb - the biggest open-air covered pedestrian square in the region. The city is also home to the Doha Design District (DDD), an engaging space that supports design, innovation, and cultural exchange through organised events and creative initiatives.

The company also developed Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, the Middle East's first and largest wellness destination. Located in northern Qatar, the resort offers two distinct experiences: Zulal Serenity, a wellness haven for individuals and couples, and Zulal Discovery, a world-first wellness offering for families. The resort is pioneering in its integration of Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM) with contemporary wellness practices