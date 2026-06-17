Dubai, UAE: Professional Communication Corporation – Nedaa, the sole and exclusive security network provider for the Government of Dubai, announced that an official delegation has arrived at Critical Communications World (CCW) 2026, currently underway at ExCeL London from June 16 to 18. The visit underscores Nedaa’s commitment to exploring global innovations, tracking emerging sector trends, and identifying future-ready technologies to bolster security, emergency response, and public safety operations.

Led by H.E. Mansoor Bu Osaiba, CEO of Nedaa, the delegation of technical experts and specialists aims to drive the ongoing modernization of Dubai’s critical communications infrastructure. By aligning with international best practices, Nedaa continues to deliver the resilient, secure services required to meet the evolving demands of its strategic partners across vital sectors.

Held under the theme "Uniting the Sector - Working Together to Enhance the Ecosystem," CCW 2026 is the premier global platform for the industry. The event brings together public safety network operators, decision-makers, and technology pioneers to showcase innovations shaping the future of critical communications. This year’s agenda spotlights high-priority topics, including critical communications over 4G and 5G networks, AI integration in command-and-control centers, network cybersecurity, multimedia communications, and smart solutions for crisis management.

Commenting on the visit, H.E. Mansoor Bu Osaiba, CEO of Nedaa, said: "Our participation in CCW 2026 is vital to anticipating the future of our industry and ensuring our operational ecosystem remains resilient amid rapid global digital transformation. This event offers an invaluable forum to exchange expertise with international leaders and gain direct insights into innovative solutions that will further enhance security and public safety operations across the Emirate of Dubai."

H.E. Bu Osaiba added: "The critical communications landscape is evolving rapidly through broadband adoption, multimedia capabilities, and artificial intelligence, coupled with a deeper integration among vital entities. At Nedaa, we are dedicated to leveraging global benchmarks and exploring cutting-edge digital solutions to maximize efficiency in incident and emergency response."

Throughout the three-day conference, the Nedaa delegation will hold high-level meetings with leading international technology providers. These discussions are designed to evaluate advanced applications and explore strategic partnerships that will drive the future development of services and operational systems across critical sectors.

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