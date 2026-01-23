LONDON: British consumers this month turned their most confident since August 2024 as ‍households became more positive ‍about their own finances, but concerns about the economy persisted, ​a survey showed on Friday.

Market research firm GfK said its consumer confidence ⁠index stood at -16 in January, up one point from December and the highest since August ⁠2024. The ‌reading was in line with a forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

Britain's longest-running monthly survey of consumer morale was last ⁠in positive territory 10 years ago, GfK said, in the lead-up to Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

The monthly survey showed three out of five measures of confidence fell this month.

"Consumers are once ⁠again focusing on what ​they can control - their own spending and saving - while confidence in the wider economy remains low," ‍Neil Bellamy, consumer insights director at GfK, said.

"To many consumers, the UK economy is beginning ​to resemble an untethered boat drifting slowly out to sea," he added.

An index of how consumers view the economic outlook for the next 12 months decreased by two points to -31, while a measure of expected changes to personal finances over the coming year rose four points to +6.

Britain's economy has been slow to grow, inflation rose last month for the first time since July while wage growth cooled. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has said inflation ⁠is likely to return to near the central ‌bank's 2% target in April or May.

Official data due later on Friday is expected to show 0.1% drop in monthly retail sales in December.

The ‌GfK survey ⁠was based on a poll of 2,002 individuals conducted between January 2 and ⁠January 15. (Reporting by Suban Abdulla; editing by David Milliken)