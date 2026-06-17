More than 95,000 attendees, 4,500 exhibitors and representatives from over 195 countries are expected in Dubai, representing the full health ecosystem

World Healthcare Week will take place across Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City and Dubai World Trade Centre from 25–29 January 2027

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: As healthcare systems worldwide face rising demand, workforce shortages and rapid technological transformation, World Healthcare Week will deliver a connected global week for partnerships, innovation and strategic dialogue required to address some of the industry's most pressing challenges.

Taking place in Dubai from 25-29 January 2027, World Healthcare Week brings together WHX, WHX Tech and WHX Leaders within an expanded ecosystem that brings together healthcare trade, digital health innovation and global healthcare leadership across one connected week.

World Healthcare Week 2027, anchored by World Health Expo (WHX) - the largest international healthcare trade show and conference – will include WHX Tech and the second edition of WHX Leaders. Each event is held under the patronage of the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP). World Healthcare Week is expected to welcome more than 95,000 attendees, 4,500 exhibitors and representatives from over 195 countries across Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), Expo City and Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

The launch of World Healthcare Week reflects the dynamic nature of the healthcare industry, where technology, investment, policy and clinical practice are increasingly interconnected. By bringing together the people shaping these conversations in one city, at one time, the event will create a unique environment for business, collaboration and innovation.

World Healthcare Week arrives at a crucial moment for global healthcare. Chronic diseases account for approximately 80% of healthcare spending, and the World Health Organisation estimates a global shortage of 10 million healthcare workers by 2030. Additionally, governments in the Gulf Cooperation Council are accelerating their investments in digital health, artificial intelligence, and overall healthcare transformation.

In this context, World Healthcare Week unites the trade, technology and leadership sectors to tackle the industry's most urgent challenges.

Dubai's role as host city for World Healthcare Week is significant. Strategically located within an eight-hour flight of around two-thirds of the world's population, it has established itself as a global business hub and a bridge between East and West, with the ability to convene governments, healthcare providers, investors, innovators and multinational corporations at scale.

Solenne Singer, Senior Vice President of Informa Markets, said: "Healthcare innovation no longer occurs in isolation. The decisions that shape the future of healthcare are increasingly being made at the intersection of technology, policy, investment and clinical practice. World Healthcare Week reflects that reality by bringing together the people driving these conversations in one place and at one time.

"With WHX, WHX Tech and WHX Leaders now combined into a single connected week, there is no other occasion in the global healthcare calendar that brings together trade, technology and leadership at such a large scale."

At the heart of World Healthcare Week is WHX, which will take place from 25–28 January 2027 across DEC, Expo City and DWTC. Formerly known as Arab Health and in its 52nd edition, WHX will bring together more than 4,200 exhibitors and 90,000 attendees from over 195 countries, acting as the commercial engine of the week and connecting global healthcare businesses, policy and scientific communities.

In addition to WHX, WHX Tech will be held at DWTC from 27–29 January 2027. Delivered in partnership with HIMSS, the event connects more than 5,000 leaders, innovators and investors from the digital health ecosystem directly with the clinical, commercial and policy communities from across the globe.

Following its regional debut in 2026, WHX Leaders will take place on 28 January 2027 at DWTC. This invitation-only forum brings together more than 15 Ministers of Health, and over 300 world health leaders to shape the next decade of global health policy, investment and system design.

“The success of our 2026 events demonstrated the value of uniting the global healthcare community in Dubai. As we continue to advance these conversations, World Healthcare Week provides a platform that reflects the way healthcare is changing - connecting trade, technology and leadership. We look forward to welcoming the industry back to Dubai in January 2027 for a week of industry-defining discussions, new partnerships and meaningful progress across the global healthcare sector,” Singer added.

For more information, please visit: https://www.worldhealthexpo.com/events/healthcare/dubai/world-healthcare-week/world-healthcare-week/.

About World Healthcare Week:

World Healthcare Week is the most important week in global healthcare. Held under the patronage of the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), it brings together healthcare trade, technology and leadership through three connected events: World Health Expo (WHX), WHX Tech and WHX Leaders. The 2027 edition will take place from 25–29 January across Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City and Dubai World Trade Centre. For more information, please visit: https://www.worldhealthexpo.com/events/healthcare/dubai/world-healthcare-week/world-healthcare-week/.

About World Health Expo (WHX):

Formerly known as Arab Health and in its 52nd edition, World Health Expo (WHX) is the world's largest healthcare trade show and conference. Taking place across Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City and Dubai World Trade Centre from 25–28 January 2027, it brings together more than 90,000 attendees, 4,200 exhibitors and representatives from over 195 countries to connect, trade and discover the latest innovations shaping global healthcare. WHX is held under the patronage of the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP). For more information, please visit: https://www.worldhealthexpo.com/events/healthcare/dubai/.

About WHX Tech:

WHX Tech is where digital health innovation meets real-world impact. Taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre from 27-29 January, WHX Tech is a curated gathering of 5,000 leaders, innovators and investors from across the globe driving healthcare's digital transformation. The event is held in partnership with HIMSS and under the patronage of the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP). For more information, please visit https://www.worldhealthexpo.com/events/healthcare/tech/.

About WHX Leaders:

WHX Leaders is the world's most influential gathering of health ministers, CEOs, investors and innovators. Taking place on 28 January 2027 at Dubai World Trade Centre, WHX Leaders is an invitation-only forum in Dubai where the people with the power to shape the next decade of global health policy, investment and system design come together to set the direction of global healthcare. For more information, please visit: https://www.worldhealthexpo.com/events/leaders/dubai/.

About Informa Markets:

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through large-scale exhibitions, specialist content and data services. As the world's leading exhibition organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them thrive 365 days a year. For more information, please visit

https://www.informamarkets.com/en/home.html.