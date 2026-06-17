Taking place in Riyadh this November, the fifth edition will bring together global aviation leaders, investors, airport operators, and infrastructure stakeholders to help shape the future of aviation and airport development across Saudi Arabia and beyond

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: As Saudi Arabia accelerates its transformation into a global aviation hub under Vision 2030, Global Airports Forum 2026 is set to return for its fifth edition with an expanded strategic focus centered around expansion, innovation, and collaboration across the global aviation ecosystem. The main sponsor for Global Airports Forum 2026 is Matarat Holding, an arm of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), and its subsidiaries Special Integrated Logistics Zone Company (SILZ), Cluster 2, DACO, JEDCO and Riyadh Airports. Taking place from 30 November to 1 December 2026 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center, the event continues to evolve beyond a traditional industry exhibition, positioning itself as a high-level platform bringing together aviation authorities, airport operators, policymakers, investors, infrastructure leaders, technology providers, and global stakeholders shaping the future of airport development and aviation transformation.



Reflecting the growing complexity and rapid evolution of the aviation sector globally, this year’s edition will place stronger emphasis on collaborative industry dialogue, cross sector knowledge exchange, and integrated aviation ecosystems designed to support the next generation of airport growth across Saudi Arabia, the GCC, and international markets.



The 2026 programme will cover a broad spectrum of themes driving the future of aviation and airport development, including airport infrastructure and expansion, investment and financing, smart airport technologies, digital transformation, passenger experience, sustainability, security, airspace innovation, future mobility, operational efficiency, workforce development, and the role of emerging technologies including AI and predictive airport operations.



The programme will also feature executive level workshops and knowledge exchange sessions focused on the future of airport operations, digital transformation, integrated airport management, and next generation aviation ecosystems.



With Saudi Arabia continuing to lead some of the world’s most ambitious airport expansion and next generation hub development projects, Global Airports Forum 2026 will further reinforce its role as a strategic meeting point connecting government entities, airport developers, operators, investors, consultants, airlines, and solution providers driving current and future aviation projects across the region.



The event will also continue strengthening its international footprint through expanded global participation from airport stakeholders, civil aviation authorities, operators, infrastructure leaders, and country pavilions representing major international aviation markets, including Italy, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.



Alongside its exhibition and conference programme, the event will introduce an enhanced VIP Buyers Programme, expanded business engagement initiatives, and curated networking opportunities designed to create stronger commercial connections between exhibitors, airport buyers, government stakeholders, and industry decision makers from Saudi Arabia, the GCC, MENA, Africa, and Asia.



Practical Saudi focused initiatives will also be introduced this year to further support the Kingdom’s aviation development objectives, including the Saudi Ready exhibitor initiative and Guided Innovation Tours designed to help stakeholders identify relevant technologies, partners, and solutions aligned with Saudi aviation opportunities and infrastructure priorities.



Commenting on the upcoming edition, Daksha Patel, Event Director, said:

“Global Airports Forum continues to evolve in line with the rapid transformation taking place across Saudi Arabia’s aviation sector and the wider global airport ecosystem. As the industry enters a new era defined by expansion, digital transformation, sustainability, and integrated operations, the need for stronger collaboration and knowledge exchange across the aviation value chain has never been more important. Through Global Airports Forum, we aim to create a platform that not only showcases innovation, but also brings together the partnerships, conversations, and strategic insights needed to help shape the future of aviation both regionally and globally.”



Global Airports Forum 2026 is expected to welcome leading regional and international aviation stakeholders, airport operators, civil aviation authorities, infrastructure developers, technology providers, consultants, investors, and solution providers from across the global aviation ecosystem.



For more press enquires please reach out to:

Lloyd Arceo

Email: lloyd@comcomea.com

Mobile: +971 54 998 3113

About Niche Ideas:



Niche Ideas is a highly experienced, UK-based event management company specializing in developing and managing international conferences and exhibitions across the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia. With a dedicated focus on connecting sellers and buyers across various industries, Niche provides unique and effective meeting platforms for its clients, designing and executing innovative event programmes and managing complex schedules and logistics to deliver memorable experiences for attendees.

The team has established strong contacts with regional governments and global industry leaders crucial to the success of its events and has worked with key GCC and international entities across several strategic regional initiatives, including Climate Change, Economic Diversification, Gender Balance, Job Creation, and Aviation Growth. In addition, the firm's event management experience includes some of the region's leading summits and exhibitions across aerospace, aviation, and hospitality. For more information, please visit www.nicheideas.net.



About Global Airports Forum:



Global Airports Forum is the premier airport development event in Saudi Arabia. Held annually, the event welcomes thousands of international aviation industry leaders, professionals and enthusiasts to demonstrate the latest advancements in airport operations, build and installation, technology and IT, ground handling services, aviation support services, and air traffic control & airfield services. The next edition of the event will take place from 30 November to 1 December 2026 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center.



The exhibition will feature a wide range of companies from around the globe, each showcasing their latest products and services. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with industry leaders, learn about the latest trends, and explore new technologies revolutionizing the aviation ecosystem.



The exhibition offers an excellent opportunity for those interested in the aviation industry to network, learn, and grow their businesses. The event also features a wide range of conferences, workshops, live demonstrations and innovation-focused experiences, to ensure the event is a truly transformative experience for all who attend.



For more information on Global Airports Forum, please visit www.globalairportsforum.com