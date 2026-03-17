Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) recently organised an expert-led workshop aimed at helping businesses navigate UAE corporate tax requirements while strengthening their financial management practices. The session brought together entrepreneurs and business leaders from the RAKEZ community to gain practical insights on maintaining compliance and building stronger financial resilience in today’s evolving business environment.

The workshop focused on equipping companies with a clearer understanding of corporate tax obligations while offering practical strategies to manage spending, improve cash flow visibility, and maintain financial stability. Participants were guided through key aspects of the UAE’s corporate tax framework, including registration requirements, proper record-keeping practices, and approaches to ensuring accurate and timely tax filings.

During the session, attendees also gained insights into corporate tax thresholds and available relief mechanisms, including the 0% tax threshold and the Small Business Relief scheme, helping businesses better understand how these provisions apply to their operations. The workshop further explored practical financial management approaches that companies can adopt to strengthen their financial position, including prioritising spending, improving cash flow monitoring, and using automation tools to enhance operational efficiency and support more sustainable growth.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “Our focus at RAKEZ is to ensure that businesses within our community remain well-informed and well-prepared. By bringing together regulatory expertise and practical financial insights, we help our clients strengthen their operations and make confident decisions for their growth.”

The workshop featured insights from industry experts, including Profit Acceleration Specialist and Founding Launch Director of BNI RAK Mike Hoff, who shared growth-focused financial strategies for business owners, and Tax Consultant John Casey, who provided guidance on navigating the UAE’s corporate tax landscape and maintaining compliance.

Through its ongoing programme of expert-led sessions, workshops, and knowledge-sharing initiatives, RAKEZ continues to provide businesses with access to practical insights, industry expertise, and the latest regulatory updates, enabling companies to stay compliant while strengthening their operational and financial foundations.

For more information, please contact:

Cleo Eleazar, Public Relations & Events Manager, RAKEZ

Email: c.eleazar@rakez.com

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 40,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.

For more information, visit www.rakez.com.