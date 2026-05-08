Abu Dhabi, UAE,The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) has concluded four days of successful participation in "Make it in the Emirates 2026," held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 4 to 7 May.

The Establishment’s presence yielded tangible outcomes, including strategic partnerships, industrial empowerment programmes, and initiatives supporting innovation and quality, thereby enhancing the sustainability of medical product supply and raising the readiness of the pharmaceutical sector to meet the requirements of both local and global markets.

EDE took part in the event as part of its regulatory role governing the sector, presenting a practical model that combines the development of the regulatory environment with the empowerment of national industrial capabilities, while supporting efforts to build a more flexible, efficient, and sustainable local pharmaceutical base.

On the industrial content front, the Establishment's pavilion showcased advanced experiences in human pharmaceutical manufacturing, including Global Pharma and Vieco Pharmaceuticals, alongside advanced solutions in molecular diagnostics and cell therapy such as AstraGene, SayGen Genetics, and the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Centre.

This diversity reflects the expanding scope of the UAE's pharmaceutical industry and its entry into high-value fields, supported by a regulatory and industrial infrastructure capable of accommodating and developing modern technologies.

The exhibition also featured models related to veterinary and agricultural products, including Al Alamia Veterinary Medicines Manufacturer, uTerra Middle East, and Gulf Perlite, in addition to innovative initiatives and startups such as HIBA Pharma and the Bee Factory for Hearing Aids.

Such an integrated approach stems from the Establishment's adoption of the "One Health" concept, which connects human, animal, and environmental health while enhancing the understanding of pharmaceutical and food value chains within a unified framework that supports both pharmaceutical and food security.

This integration demonstrated the sector's ability to combine production, research and development, and biotechnology, thereby enhancing its competitiveness and supporting its opportunities for regional and international expansion, particularly in light of growing demand for advanced pharmaceutical solutions and stable supply chains.

During the event, the Establishment signed a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding with leading entities in the sector, including Global Pharma, Arcera Life Sciences, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, and the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council.

These agreements aim to advance the localisation of pharmaceutical industries, accelerate local manufacturing projects, develop the quality system, and support research and development. They also aim to enhance digital transformation and artificial intelligence applications in the pharmaceutical sector, thereby raising the competitiveness of national products and strengthening pharmaceutical security.

The Establishment also held a series of strategic meetings with a number of major global pharmaceutical and medical technology companies, as well as specialised international and local entities.

These included MSD, Novo Nordisk, Sandoz, Johnson & Johnson, BMS, the Malaysian Medical Device Authority (MDA), the Institute for Healthier Living Abu Dhabi (IHLAD), and His Excellency Dr. Andrey Terekhin, Trade Representative of the Russian Federation to the UAE.

The meetings explored avenues for cooperation in pharmaceutical innovation, clinical studies, research and development, and knowledge exchange.

Discussions also focused on enhancing the resilience of supply chains, strengthening pharmaceutical security, and attracting high-value investments to the UAE.

On the sidelines of "Make it in the Emirates 2026," the Establishment organised a specialised workshop for quality heads at national pharmaceutical factories.

The workshop focused on Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) requirements, mechanisms for developing quality systems, and harmonising inspection procedures.

It also supports the ability of national cadres to manage quality within production processes and enhances the readiness of local factories to apply the best global practices in this field.

Throughout the exhibition, the Establishment's platform provided a direct point of interaction with companies and key stakeholders, hosting extensive discussions on ways to develop local pharmaceutical manufacturing, quality requirements, and industrial partnerships, something which reinforced the exhibition's role as a catalyst for value-added projects.

The pavilion also welcomed high-level official delegations and figures who praised the integration between advanced regulation, manufacturing, and innovation, describing it as a model that aligns with the nation's vision of building an industrial system driven by knowledge and sustainability.

The Emirates Drug Establishment stressed that its participation in "Make it in the Emirates 2026" contributed to translating policies into practical applications by developing legislative frameworks and modernising procedures to align with the best international standards, reinforcing the UAE's position as a regional and global hub for pharmaceutical industries and health innovation.

The Establishment concluded its participation with a recognition ceremony for exhibitors, in appreciation of their contributions to supporting national manufacturing efforts and strengthening pharmaceutical security.

The gesture showcased the spirit of collaboration and partnership, highlighting the Emirates Drug Establishment's role in fostering integration with its partners at "Make it in the Emirates 2026."