Abu Dhabi / Tokyo: The United Arab Emirates Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, continued its post-Expo legacy initiatives through a special engagement at Keio University in Tokyo, examining how the Pavilion’s Youth Ambassador Programme combined leadership development, cultural representation and global engagement during Expo 2025 Osaka.

Held as part of Keio University’s “Regional Culture: Arab World” course, the session also coincided with the first anniversary of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Centre for Arabic Language Education, established through a partnership between Keio University and the UAE University.

Addressed by His Excellency Shihab Alfaheem, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to Japan, and Commissioner General of the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, the session explored the role of World Expositions in fostering international cooperation and cultural diplomacy, while highlighting how the UAE Pavilion used storytelling, architecture, visitor engagement and youth programmes to communicate the UAE’s values and vision to global audiences.

A central focus of the session was the Pavilion’s Youth Ambassador Programme, a key initiative of the UAE’s participation at Expo 2025 Osaka. The programme aimed to develop youth to reflect the UAE’s identity and values globally while translating national priorities into meaningful international engagement. It also aligned with youth empowerment and leadership frameworks, such as We the UAE 2031 and the National Youth Agenda 2031.

The UAE Pavilion’s Youth Ambassador cohort consisted of 46 participants, including 24 Emiratis, 20 Japanese participants and two participants of other nationalities residing in Japan, reflecting the programme’s collaborative and international character.

Built on four pillars — leadership, cultural diplomacy, international engagement and personal development — the programme trained Youth Ambassadors in cultural immersion, operations, guest experience, and storytelling. During Expo 2025 Osaka, they supported Pavilion activities, engaged with global visitors, and helped translate the UAE’s vision into accessible stories, fostering understanding between Emirati and Japanese participants.

His Excellency Shihab Alfaheem said: “The Youth Ambassador Programme reflects the UAE’s long-term commitment to investing in young people as future leaders. Bringing together Emirati and Japanese participants within the setting of Expo 2025 Osaka created opportunities for learning, collaboration and capability building that will go beyond the Expo itself and contribute to the broader relationship between the UAE and Japan.”

“The programme was designed not only to support the Pavilion experience, but also to develop a new generation of global representatives able to communicate the UAE’s story with authenticity, confidence and cultural understanding. It is especially meaningful to continue these conversations at an institution such as Keio University, which has played an important role in advancing academic exchange and cross-cultural understanding.”

Professor Akiyo Okuda, Vice President for Student Affairs at Keio University, said: “The session offered students valuable perspectives on international engagement, cultural understanding and the important role young people can play in building connections across societies. The partnership represented by the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Centre for Arabic Language Education continues to create meaningful opportunities for dialogue and mutual understanding between Japan and the United Arab Emirates.”

Attendees heard from Youth Ambassadors Meznah Alansaari from the UAE and Hajime Ogami from Japan in a fireside chat about their Expo 2025 Osaka experience, focusing on cultural understanding, communication, and personal impact.

During Expo 2025 Osaka, the UAE Pavilion welcomed more than five million combined visitors, making it the most visited national pavilion at the event. Guided by Earth to Ether, the Pavilion offered an immersive experience linking heritage, innovation, sustainability, healthcare, and space exploration. Its architecture, visitor experience, and people-centred engagement received international recognition through multiple global awards, including the Best Staff Award at Expo 2025 Osaka.

About UAE Expo Office

The UAE Expo Office serves as a national platform for convening people, ideas, and innovations in the service of global progress. Incubated by the Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation and operating under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Office leads the UAE’s strategic participation at international expositions — most recently Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai.

The UAE Expo Office was created with a clear purpose: to showcase the UAE’s approach of bringing together people and innovations to address issues facing humanity. Guided by the values of optimism, openness, ambition, and resilience, the Office delivers magnetic and meaningful experiences that inspire action and foster collaboration across cultures, sectors, and generations.

Through curated programming and strategic partnerships, the UAE Expo Office designs environments that accelerate progress — connecting global audiences and catalysing solutions in education, healthcare, sustainable technologies, and space exploration. In doing so, it contributes mindfully to the overarching goals of each Expo, while generating distinctive value for the UAE through content, ideas, and initiatives that may not otherwise have emerged.

At Expo 2025 Osaka, the UAE Expo Office aimed to bring joy, curiosity, and collaboration to every visitor encounter. Its work is anchored in the UAE’s vision for inclusive global development, and its programming will empower new thinking, shared purpose, and collective progress— from the Earth to the Ether.

For more information, please visit the UAE Pavilion website: https://uaepavilionexpo.com/

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