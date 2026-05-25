Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Under the patronage of the Ministry of Health and supported by Vision 2030 and the KSA Health Sector Transformation Program, the Global Health Exhibition (GHE) returns to the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Centre from 26-29 October 2026.

New High Growth Sectors Debut: Opportunities for Exhibitors

GHE is strengthening its position in Saudi Arabia's healthcare market by launching three new specialist zones: Dermatology & Aesthetics, Orthopaedics & Rehabilitation, and Dental to bring every part of the healthcare ecosystem in one place.

The Dermatology & Aesthetics market is projected to grow from US$183.8 million in 2025 to US$361.9 million by 2034 (7.82% CAGR), reflecting rising consumer demand for advanced aesthetic treatments.

The Orthopaedics & Rehabilitation segment is set to expand from US$302.3 million in 2023 to US$451.8 million by 2032 (5.9% CAGR), driven by rising demand for mobility solutions and rehabilitation services.

Meanwhile, the Dental sector is forecast to grow from US$2 billion in 2022 to US$3 billion by 2027 (8.4% CAGR), highlighting strong demand for dental services, technology, and preventive care.

These rapidly expanding markets offer significant opportunities for exhibitors and stakeholders in Saudi Arabia, reinforcing GHE’s role as a key platform for connecting industry leaders, showcasing innovation, and capitalising on Saudi Arabia’s accelerating healthcare transformation.

What's new for 2026

Leaders Club 100

An exclusive leadership network connecting the world's top 100 healthcare decision-makers. This invitation-only program brings together Ministers, CEOs, C-level Executives, and Senior Leaders for closed-door dialogues to build partnerships and alignment. Members gain access to leadership roundtables, high-level networking, and a dedicated lounge with private meeting spaces. Beyond the event, the platform remains an active hub for global healthcare collaboration. If you are a leader shaping the future of healthcare, express your interest in joining this distinguished network today.

Enhanced Investor Program

Building on the success of last year's Investor's Program, which brought together more than 200 investors representing $65B AUM from 40 countries, GHE is launching the Capital Xchange program. This platform will connect investors, top start-ups, and policymakers, structured to accelerate investment and partnerships across the healthcare sector.

New for this year:

Power Breakfasts are aimed at grouping the entire ecosystem and focusing on topics such as capital deployment, policy, and more.

Investors will have the opportunity to experience the KSA ecosystem through site visits covering the most innovative Healthcare Companies, R&D centers, and fellow investors.

Corporations and investors will be able to present their strategic priorities to startups and scale-ups, reversing the traditional pitching model.

Pulse Studio

A live podcast studio featuring top CEOs, changemakers, longevity experts, and industry thought leaders to amplify the most important conversations shaping the industry. This platform extends the event’s impact through post-event podcast distribution, providing global influence and industry dialogue year-round.

A Centralised Strategic Hub for Global Healthcare

Organised by Tahaluf, this year’s edition builds on a strong 2025 edition which brought over more than 130,000 healthcare professionals visits, 600+ speakers, and over 2,000+ brands, and $35.5 billion in deals signed to drive meaningful impact on healthcare outcomes across communities worldwide.

International Exhibitor Success Story

Mostafa Abdelrahman, President and General Manager Eli Lilly Saudi Arabia RQH, a leading American pharmaceutical firm, shared their 2025 experience:

“Last year's Global Health Exhibition was a valuable opportunity for Eli Lilly to engage with the leaders, partners, and stakeholders shaping the future of healthcare in Saudi Arabia, advancing strategic collaborations that reinforce our commitment to delivering innovative medicines for patients across the Kingdom in support of Vision 2030. We are pleased to return in 2026 and look forward to deepening our contribution to the Kingdom's healthcare transformation.”

Unprecedented Growth and Future Outlook

Rachel Sturgess, Executive Vice President of Tahaluf, noted the event’s remarkable growth:

“Global Health 2026 marks an exciting step forward as we expand into new sectors and introduce programmes that open access to broader and more diverse parts of the healthcare ecosystem. This reflects the scale of opportunity within Saudi Arabia’s healthcare market, and our commitment to connecting the right stakeholders to support its continued growth.”

Registration now open, for information and to register to attend the Global Health Exhibition, visit www.globalhealthexhibition.com

About Global Health Exhibition

Established in 2018, Global Health Exhibition (GHE) is Saudi Arabia’s premier platform for driving healthcare transformation and innovation. Positioned as the global stage for healthcare evolution, GHE serves as a strategic meeting point for the world’s healthcare innovators, investors, and leaders. Organised by Tahaluf, a strategic alliance between Informa PLC, the Saudi Arabian Federation for Cyber Security and Programming (SAFCSP), and the Events Investment Fund (EIF), the event plays a pivotal role in advancing the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 Health Sector Transformation Program.

Hosted at the Riyadh Exhibition & Conference Center (Malham), GHE showcases groundbreaking technologies, including AI in diagnostics, genomic medicine, and telemedicine, while fostering public-private partnerships to reshape the future of healthcare in Saudi Arabia and beyond. Recognised for its excellence, GHE is an award-winning show, having been honored with the EN Awards for Best Trade Show over 10,000 SQM for its 2025 edition and previously awarded the AEO Best International Show – Middle East & Africa.

For more information, visit: www.globalhealthexhibition.com

About Tahaluf

Headquartered in Riyadh, Tahaluf brings together strategically important commercial communities from Saudi Arabia, the wider Gulf, and the global stage through a portfolio of world-class exhibitions and digital platforms.

Tahaluf is a joint venture between Informa PLC, the world’s largest trade show organiser; the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP); and the Events Investment Fund (EIF). Sela, the Saudi-owned event production company known for creating world-class experiences, is also set to join the venture.

Tahaluf is behind leading events including LEAP, DeepFest, LEAP East (July 2026), Money20/20 Middle East, Black Hat MEA, Kingdom of Gaming (December 2026), Cityscape Global, Global Health Exhibition, and CPHI Middle East.

For more information, visit: https://tahaluf.com

Press & Media Inquiries:

Jessica Homan, Tahaluf

jessica.homan@informa.com