Held as part of Fi Africa and ProPak MENA 2026

Cairo – Informa Markets, the world’s leading trade exhibition organizer, has announced, in collaboration with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), the launch of the “FoodGuard” Summit for the first time in Egypt. The summit will be held as part of the 14th edition of Fi Africa and ProPak MENA 2026, the region’s leading platform for food manufacturing, ingredients, packaging and processing across the Middle East and Africa. The event is scheduled to take place from 2 to 4 June 2026 at Egypt International Exhibition Center in Cairo (EIEC).

Fi Africa and ProPak MENA 2026, together with the FoodGuard Summit, will enjoy broad government support through the patronage of four ministries: the Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade, the Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, the Ministry of Industry, and the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade. This reflects the Egyptian government’s commitment to supporting events that contribute to strengthening the food security ecosystem, developing the food manufacturing sector, and enhancing the efficiency of supply chains through public-private collaboration and the adoption of more innovative and sustainable solutions. These efforts further reinforce Egypt’s position as a regional hub for food manufacturing and export.

The event will witness high-level participation from Dr. Sharif Farouk, Minister of Supply and Internal Trade, and H.E Khaled Hashem, Minister of Industry, who are scheduled to deliver keynote addresses during the summit. Their participation underscores the government’s support for food security, food manufacturing, and supply chain development in Egypt and the wider region.

The event will also bring together a distinguished group of senior officials, deputy ministers, representatives of international organizations, CEOs of leading food industry companies in Egypt and the region, as well as investors and international experts. This reflects Egypt’s growing importance as a regional center for food industries and supply chains.

International and regional partnerships play a pivotal role in the success of the event and in enriching dialogue among key stakeholders, contributing to the comprehensive development of the food industries sector and strengthening the food security ecosystem. These partnerships also support opportunities for expansion and export into new markets. At the forefront of these strategic partnerships are the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), the World Packaging Organisation (WPO), the International Fruit and Vegetable Juice Association (IFU), the Food Safety System Certification Foundation (FSSC), the Arab Federation for Food Industries (AFFI), the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development (AOAD), and the International Union of Food Science and Technology (IUFoST). Their participation reflects the keenness of global and regional institutions to take part in this important event, which contributes to the development of the food industries sector in Egypt, the Middle East, and Africa.

The FoodGuard Summit focuses on strengthening the food security ecosystem by providing a strategic dialogue platform that brings together decision-makers, manufacturers, investors, government entities, and food industry experts. The summit aims to transform food security challenges into investment opportunities and effective partnerships that create tangible impact on the ground, while supporting the growth of the food industries sector and enhancing the efficiency of supply chains across the region.

The summit, which will bring together more than 250 leaders and specialized experts in food security, will address a number of key issues and themes. These include reducing food waste, promoting innovation across supply chains, highlighting the role of the private sector in financing and developing the food industries sector, and building regional partnerships that contribute to strengthening food security in Egypt and across participating countries. The summit will also discuss the latest smart solutions in packaging and processing, as well as ways to develop cold chains linked to the food industries sector, supporting greater sector efficiency and the highest standards of quality and safety.

“We are committed to organizing international and regional events that contribute to the exchange of expertise and knowledge among specialists across different sectors, while providing an effective platform to foster productive partnerships between the public and private sectors and international organizations,” remarked Mostafa Khalil, Group Director at Informa Markets. “This supports practical and sustainable outcomes that help advance comprehensive development efforts over the long term, in addition to encouraging investors to contribute to the development of the industrial sector.”

“Fi Africa and ProPak MENA 2026, together with the inaugural FoodGuard Summit, represent a unique opportunity to bring together government institutions and private sector companies concerned with the food industries and food security sectors. The event will provide a platform to discuss the most pressing issues and challenges facing the sector, while exploring development pathways and strengthening future growth opportunities.” He added.

For his part, Gunther Beger, Managing Director of the Directorate for SDG Innovation and Economic Transformation, stated, “Cooperation among countries is a fundamental pillar for developing the food industries sector. Equally important is the integration of efforts among relevant stakeholders to reduce food waste and work collectively to strengthen food security for a larger number of people by developing efficient, sustainable food systems that enhance the quality and safety of food products. We also believe in the importance of adopting the latest technologies and leading innovations in developing the food industries sector, while encouraging trade exchange at both regional and international levels, contributing to ensuring access to healthy and safe food for all.”

Fi Africa and ProPak MENA 2026 are among the largest specialized events in Africa and the Middle East dedicated to food and beverage ingredients, manufacturing, processing, and packaging. The exhibitions will bring together more than 400 exhibitors and attract over 16,000 specialists and industry experts, serving as a leading regional platform that contributes to driving the growth of the food manufacturing sector and its related supply chains.

The event also contributes to strengthening Egypt’s position as a regional hub for food manufacturing and exports to global markets, leveraging its strategic location connecting Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. This makes Egypt an ideal destination to host a platform of this scale and regional influence, particularly amid the rapid growth of the food industries sector and the increasing need for innovation, enhanced competitiveness, and the development of supply chains across regional and global markets.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets connects people and markets through digital solutions, specialized content, trade exhibitions, hybrid events, and market intelligence, helping businesses discover opportunities, innovate, and grow. As a global leader in events and B2B services, Informa Markets operates in more than 30 countries, bringing together industries and enabling meaningful connections across sectors including healthcare, food, manufacturing, technology, and infrastructure. Through its flagship exhibitions and platforms, Informa Markets creates opportunities for networking, knowledge exchange, and business development on a global scale.