Kuwait: Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” concluded its gold sponsorship of the “Thought Leadership Circle: Unlocking Kuwait’s Market Potential”, part of a high-level roundtable series that brought together senior leaders from the public and private sector to discuss how Kuwait can deepen its capital markets, attract investment, and strengthen the institutional foundations needed to support long-term economic development and Vision 2035. The event, held on June 10, 2026, was co-hosted by the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) and The Business Year. The sponsorship reflects Markaz's commitment to supporting dialogue that advances Kuwait's capital markets, investment ecosystem, and long-term economic competitiveness.

The event provided a platform for constructive dialogue between public- and private-sector stakeholders, encouraging the exchange of perspectives on the opportunities and challenges shaping Kuwait's investment landscape. The roundtable convened policymakers, regulators, financial institutions, and business leaders to examine how Kuwait can unlock greater investment activity and further strengthen its position as a regional financial center. Discussions focused on expanding access to capital markets, enabling more family-owned businesses to institutionalize and access public markets, strengthening the role of fund management in channelling capital toward productive sectors, attracting foreign investment, and leveraging public-private partnerships to support national development priorities.

Commenting on Markaz’s sponsorship, Mr. Ali Khalil, Chief Executive Officer of Markaz, said: “Kuwait has made significant progress in developing its capital markets, and the next phase of growth will depend on expanding participation, attracting long-term investment, and creating deeper connections between capital and the real economy. This requires fair and predictable regulation, deeper liquidity, efficient entry and exit mechanisms, and a financial ecosystem that enables institutions to operate and scale effectively. Whether through supporting family businesses as they transition across generations, developing innovative investment products, attracting global asset managers, or mobilizing private capital through public-private partnerships, the objective is the same: building a more dynamic and competitive investment ecosystem. Forums such as the Thought Leadership Circle are valuable because they bring together policymakers, regulators, investors, and business leaders to help shape practical solutions that support Kuwait's long-term economic development and Vision 2035 objectives.”

As one of Kuwait's leading investment institutions, Markaz remains committed to supporting the continued development of the country's capital markets and investment ecosystem. Through active engagement with policymakers, regulators, and market participants, Markaz seeks to contribute to initiatives that enhance market competitiveness, attract investment, and create sustainable long-term value for Kuwait's economy.

About Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz”

Established in 1974, Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C “Markaz” is one of the leading asset management and investment banking institutions in the MENA region with total assets under management of over KD 1.45 billion (USD 4.74 billion) as of 31 March 2026. Markaz was listed on the Boursa Kuwait in 1997. Over the years, Markaz has pioneered innovation through the creation of new investment channels. These channels enjoy unique characteristics, and they have helped Markaz widen investors’ horizons. Examples include Mumtaz (the first domestic mutual fund), MREF (the first real estate investment fund in Kuwait), Forsa Financial Fund (the first options market maker in the GCC since 2005), and the GCC Momentum Fund (the first passive fund of its kind in Kuwait and across GCC that follows the momentum methodology), all conceptualized, established, and managed by Markaz.

For further information, please contact:

Sondos Saad

Corporate Communications Department

Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C. "Markaz"

Email: Ssaad@markaz.com

markaz.com