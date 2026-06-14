Forbes Middle East Unveils the Region’s Most Influential CMOs 2026, powered by Salesforce

Egyptians topping the list with 21 leaders, followed by 13 Emiratis and 12 Saudis

UAE-based leaders dominate with 49 leaders, followed by 17 in Saudi Arabia and 16 in Egypt.

Dubai: On Friday June 12th, 2026, the Forbes Middle East Most Influential CMOs Gala Dinner & Awards Night 2026 in Madinat Jumeirah Conference Center, Dubai, powered by Salesforce, brought together the region’s leading marketing executives for an exclusive evening celebrating the individuals shaping the future of brands and businesses across the Middle East.

The gathering honored marketing leaders featured in this year’s Forbes Middle East’s Most Influential CMOs In The Middle East 2026 list, powered by Salesforce, recognizing their influence, creativity, and strategic impact in an era defined by AI, customer experience, and data-led decision-making.

Forbes Middle East compiled the list based on a range of criteria, including the marketing budget controlled by the individual, size of the marketing team, total industry experience, scale and impact of campaigns carried out under their leadership, performance of the marketing department, social media followers and engagement of the company, public engagements, roles in other organizations and industry associations, and the utilization of technology and AI tools. Leaders are featured in alphabetical order of their company’s name.

“Marketing today extends far beyond brand building and sales support; it has become a strategic driver of growth, innovation, and value creation within organizations. The ‘Most Influential CMOs In The Middle East 2026’ list recognizes executives who are harnessing data, technology, and artificial intelligence to transform customer engagement, elevate brand impact, and strengthen business competitiveness,” said Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief at Forbes Middle East. “We are proud to celebrate this exceptional group of leaders who are shaping the future of marketing and reinforcing the region’s position as a global hub for innovation and creativity.”

“Across the Middle East, we are seeing marketing leaders take on a scope that goes far beyond traditional brand and campaign work, defining the customer experience, utilizing data and technology to support them, and driving measurable business growth. The individuals recognised on this list are doing exactly that, and Salesforce is proud to power this recognition alongside Forbes Middle East,” said Mohammed Alkhotani, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Salesforce Middle East.

The list features 101 individuals across 100 entries who lead marketing within companies headquartered in the Middle East. The executives represent 23 nationalities, with Egyptians topping the list with 21 leaders, followed by 13 Emiratis and 12 Saudis. Their companies are headquartered across eight countries in the region, with 49 based in the UAE, 17 in Saudi Arabia, 16 in Egypt, and the remainder spread across Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Jordan.

The gala dinner served as both a recognition platform and a strategic forum for meaningful dialogue among the region’s highest-ranking marketing executives. The evening highlighted the evolving role of marketing leadership as companies across the Middle East continue to embed artificial intelligence, digital tools, and customer-centric strategies into their growth agendas. Through this prestigious gala, the event created a space for peer exchange, executive networking, and forward-looking conversations on the future of marketing.

Click here to view the complete list of the Most Influential CMOs.

About Forbes Middle East

Forbes Middle East is a licensed edition of Forbes for the Arab world, championing inspiring business journalism and entrepreneurial capitalism. Its online and social platforms break news covering billionaires, business, investment, technology, economy, entrepreneurship, leadership, and luxury lifestyles. The monthly magazine, featuring in-depth interviews with the Middle East’s most influential and innovative leaders, is published in print in English and Arabic, with digital versions available to both regional and global audiences online. Forbes Middle East extends the Forbes brand of journalism across the Arab world, conducting its own comprehensive research to publish original lists that adhere to strict methodologies. Its content attracts business leaders, investors, active and potential entrepreneurs, and a wide audience of ambitious and influential executives.

Media contact: Basma Aly Sadek: basma@forbesmiddleeast.com