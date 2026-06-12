Cementing L’Oréal Middle East’s role in the nation’s journey towards Net Zero by 2050 at the 3rd L'Oréal For the Future Summit in Dubai

Expanding the availability of refill stations through strategic retail partnerships to reduce plastic waste and bring sustainable beauty to more consumers across the UAE

Advancing inclusive beauty with the donation of over 30 Lancôme HAPTA devices - the world’s first handheld computerised makeup applicator - to the Al Noor Training Centre

Hosted at L’Oréal Middle East’s newly renovated Dubai office, a physical expression of the group’s environmental commitments in action

Dubai, UAE, L'Oréal Middle East hosts the L'Oréal For the Future Summit at its newly renovated Dubai office, bringing together government representatives, sustainability experts, retail partners and industry leaders. The Summit marks a decisive step in L’Oréal’s journey from ambition to accountability in the fight against climate change, with a landmark announcement: the signing of the UAE Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.

For L’Oréal Middle East, the UAE holds a unique place in the group’s sustainability strategy. As home to the regional headquarters and a market at the forefront of the Gulf’s green transformation, the UAE is where L’Oréal is piloting and scaling its key environmental initiatives – proving that sustainable beauty can be accessible, impactful and commercially viable.

A Workplace Built for the Future

This year’s Summit is hosted at L’Oréal Middle East’s newly renovated Dubai office – a space that has been redesigned to reflect the group’s environmental commitments from the ground up. From energy efficiency measures to sustainable workplace practices, the office serves as a living demonstration of what the L’Oréal For the Future programme looks like in practice. Every design choice, from the materials used to the energy systems in place, reflects the same standards we hold ourselves to across our operations globally.

Formalising Commitment: The UAE Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge

At the Summit, L’Oréal Middle East announced the signing of the UAE Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), in the presence of Eng. Aisha Mohamed Al Abdooli, Director of Green Development & Environmental Affairs Department at the Ministry. This milestone formally aligns the group with the UAE’s national decarbonisation drive and its Net Zero 2050 Strategy. The pledge represents L’Oréal’s commitment to transparent, measurable climate action – moving beyond voluntary sustainability targets to active participation in the UAE’s broader environmental governance framework.

This commitment builds on L’Oréal’s global sustainability track record. The group is the only company to have received a triple-A rating from the CDP for ten consecutive years, recognising its leadership in combating climate change, protecting forests and preserving water resources. Across our operations in South Asia, the Pacific, the Middle East and North Africa, 100% of our sites already run on renewable energy – a reflection of the broader progress being made globally, where 65% of ingredients are now biobased or derived from abundant minerals.

Scaling Circular Retail and the Refill Movement

The Summit also highlighted the group's ongoing efforts to embed circularity into the everyday routines of UAE consumers. Building on its successful green business partnership with BinSina Pharmacy, L'Oréal announced that additional strategic retail alliances are coming soon. These joint sustainability roadmaps reaffirm the UAE’s position as a central testing ground for scaling sustainable packaging and supply chain solutions across the region.

Through these efforts, refillable beauty is now highly visible and accessible across all of L’Oréal’s categories – makeup, skincare, haircare, and fragrance. The offering spans luxury brands such as Kiehl’s, Prada, and YSL Beauty; dermatological brands including La Roche-Posay and CeraVe; and professional ranges like Kérastase and L’Oréal Professionnel. The environmental impact is measurable: the Prada Paradoxe refillable, for example, reduces material use by 44% glass, 67% plastic, 100% metals, and 61% cardboard compared to standard formats.

To further reduce its footprint at the point of sale, 100% of L’Oréal’s Point-of-Sale Materials (POSM) are now eco-designed, with the company actively working with suppliers to measure, report, and optimise their CO2 emissions.

Tech for Good: Pioneering Inclusive Beauty

Beyond environmental sustainability, the Summit underscored L’Oréal’s commitment to social inclusion. As part of its mission to use tech for good and make beauty accessible for all, L’Oréal Middle East announced the donation of over 30 units of the Lancôme HAPTA device to the Al Noor Training Centre.

HAPTA is the world’s first handheld, computerised makeup applicator. Harnessing advanced sensors and motion-stabilising technology, the ergonomically designed device assists individuals with hand-motion disorders, arthritis, Huntington’s Disease, and stroke-related motion challenges. By constantly adjusting to the user's position, HAPTA assists those who have difficulty raising their arms, limited grip strength, or restricted wrist mobility. HAPTA brings the science of touch to women everywhere, making self-expression through beauty more accessible, achievable, and easier than ever before.

Laurent Duffier, Managing Director, L’Oréal Middle East, said: “Signing the UAE Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge shows our commitment to concretely contribute to the UAE’s ambitious sustainability agenda. Our continued expansion of circular retail and refillable options, building on our partnership with BinSina and with more announcements coming soon, is equally significant: they mean that sustainable beauty choices will be more accessible to more consumers across the UAE than ever before. We believe that the circular economy is not a future aspiration; we can — and have to — build it today”

The L’Oréal For the Future Summit in Dubai stands as both a milestone and a mandate: to accelerate the transition to a more responsible beauty industry in the UAE, and to demonstrate that environmental leadership and commercial ambition go hand in hand.

About L’Oréal Middle East

L’Oréal is the world’s leading beauty company with an established presence in the Gulf region since the 1960s. The company formally set up operations in the region in 1998 as L’Oréal Middle East, and today has three entities across the GCC region, employing over 500 employees, with a diversified mix of 56 nationalities. L’Oréal Middle East created its subsidiaries L’Oréal KSA in 2012 and L’Oréal UAE in 2015 to serve its key markets. L’Oréal Middle East offers an inclusive portfolio of over 35 beauty brands across four divisions, Consumer, Professional, Luxury and Dermatological Beauty.

In 2026, L’Oréal has been recognised as a global environmental leader with triple ‘A’ score by the CDP, for the tenth year in a row. During the same year, L’Oréal was named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the 17th time in a row.

For more information, please contact:

L’Oréal Middle East

Zeina Haddad

zeina.haddad@loreal.com,

HAVAS Red PR

Diaa Al Jurdy

diaa.al-jurdy@redhavasme.com,

HAVAS Red PR

Tala Majzoub

tala.majzoub@redhavasme.com,

HAVAS Red PR

Afrin Anosh

afrin.anosh@redhavasme.com,