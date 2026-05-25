For the Second Consecutive Year

Under the theme “Data × Innovation: Re-imagining Egypt’s Entrepreneurship Landscape” — September 10–12, 2026, El Gouna

Cairo: Entlaq, Egypt’s leading think tank in entrepreneurship research and strategic advisory, and El Gouna Red Sea by Orascom Development, one of Red Sea's most prominent sustainable destinations, today announced the signing of a strategic partnership to host the fourth edition of the “Egyptian Entrepreneurship Sector Diagnostics Report” (SDR) 2026 Summit, from September 10 to 12, 2026 in El Gouna, bringing together leading government decision-makers, investors, startup founders, and innovation ecosystem leaders from Egypt and the region.

The Summit is one of Egypt’s most prominent specialized events in entrepreneurship and innovation, bringing together all active stakeholders in the ecosystem to discuss challenges and investment opportunities, and to showcase the latest data and analysis on Egypt’s startup environment, investment landscape, and entrepreneurship sector. Which serves as a data-driven reference that supports policymakers, investors, entrepreneurs, and development institutions in understanding Egypt’s entrepreneurship ecosystem, identifying opportunities, and driving innovation-led economic growth.

Omar Rezk, Managing Director of Entlaq, stated: “We are proud of our partnership with El Gouna by Orascom Development to host the Summit, especially given what El Gouna represents as a leading model combining sustainability, innovation, and quality of experience. We believe that building impactful dialogues and genuine partnerships requires an environment that brings together decision-makers, investors, and entrepreneurs in an inspiring and distinctive space which El Gouna provides in an exceptional way. The SDR Report also represents an important step toward building a data-driven national reference that contributes to supporting policies and strengthening Egypt’s competitiveness as a regional hub for innovation and investment.”

Haytham Samir, Chief Commercial Officer at El Gouna also stated: “Hosting the SDR Summit for the second consecutive year reflects El Gouna’s long-standing role as a hub that supports business growth, innovation, and cross-sector collaboration. Following the strong impact and international reach achieved by last year’s edition, we are proud to continue supporting a platform that brings together key voices shaping Egypt’s entrepreneurship and investment landscape. Beyond tourism and hospitality, El Gouna stands as a model for how integrated destinations can contribute to economic development by creating an environment where businesses, entrepreneurs, and emerging industries are able to grow and thrive within a connected ecosystem. Our partnership with Entlaq aligns with this vision and with our broader commitment to supporting innovation and sustainable economic growth in Egypt and the region.”

El Gouna was selected to host the Summit for its world-class infrastructure and advanced experience in sustainability, tourism, and innovation, as well as its ability to provide an environment conducive to dialogue, relationship-building, and partnership formation reinforcing the Summit’s position as a platform that brings together the most prominent actors in Egypt’s and the region’s entrepreneurship and investment ecosystem.

The launch of the “Egyptian Entrepreneurship Sector Diagnostics Report 2026” (SDR 2026) continues Entlaq’s efforts to build an annual data-driven reference aimed at supporting policymakers, investors, entrepreneurs, and development institutions. This year’s edition covers ten of Egypt’s fifteen key economic sectors: FinTech, AI, HealthTech, AgriFood, CleanTech, EdTech, Tourism, Creative Economy, Logistics & Mobility, and Policy & Ecosystem Development in alignment with Egypt’s economic and development agenda and reflecting El Gouna’s standing as a leading model in sustainability and innovation.

The Summit targets the participation of over 500 attendees from more than 12 countries, representing a cross-section of startups, founders, investors, venture capital funds, government entities, development finance institutions, leading corporates, and international organizations, with the participation of between 15 and 20 international investors and more than 29 speakers.

It is worth noting that the Summit officially kicks off on September 10, 2026 with the official launch of the report, alongside a high-level dialogue session featuring representatives from the government, policymakers, regional and local investment funds, financial institutions, and multinational corporations, followed by an official reception. Over the course of three days, the Summit will feature specialized sector-focused sessions, networking and partnership-building activities, as well as exclusive investment events bringing together leading regional and international venture capital funds with Egypt’s most promising startups.