Doha – More than 120 pre-university students from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United States, who aspire to pursue careers in medicine, took part in Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar’s (WCM-Q) Doctors of the Future Conference.

The annual conference is open to students, teachers and school counselors from Qatar and beyond and is designed to give pre-university students a chance to visit WCM-Q’s state-of-the-art campus, learn about the college’s world-class educational programs and discover the wide range of career opportunities available in medicine. This year’s edition was held online.

The event featured the qualifying round of the High School Research Competition, in which 15 teams from 14 schools presented their research posters before a judging panel composed of WCM-Q faculty, researchers and medical students. The top teams advanced to the final round, after which the top three teams were announced. Participating students also took part in a panel discussion on applying to medical school, along with a quiz session.

The first prize was awarded to the team from Doha British School - Ain Khaled for their poster titled HeatSafe: A Wearable Early-Warning Device for Heat Stress Prevention. The research focused on the accuracy of a wearable prototype that records various physiological indicators to detect and warn of early signs of heat stress and contribute to promoting healthy lives and wellbeing for all at all ages.

Second place went to the team from Hunter College High School in New York for their poster titled Air & Genes: What Traffic and Dust Do to Your Body? The project compares how pollution leaves molecular fingerprints in the blood across two groups exposed to distinct micro-environments, generating evidence to guide prevention strategies and public health policy.

Third place went to the team from DPS - Modern Indian School for their poster titled Monosodium Glutamate Exposure and Wellness: Insights for Advancing Qatar’s Public Health Targets. The research provides a biological basis for evaluating the safety of food additives and their impact on long-term cellular health in the community.

Aline Meira, a member of the winning team in the research competition, said: “Winning first place was incredibly special, especially knowing how many talented and hardworking individuals and teams took part, which made the moment even more significant and inspiring. This experience not only strengthened my confidence as a young researcher but also showed me the power of curiosity, teamwork and perseverance. To any student considering participating in the future, I would wholeheartedly encourage you to take that step, as you never know how transformative the experience can be.”

George Morris, a member of the second-placed team, said: “It was an honor to present my research and to be recognized as a second-place finalist. It was equally inspiring to attend the medical student panel and hear peers so generously share their advice and experiences. The conference left me with new knowledge, a renewed sense of purpose and a global network of mentors and peers I know will shape my career for years to come.”

Organized by WCM-Q’s Office of Student Outreach and Development, the Doctors of the Future Conference also serves to develop partnerships between WCM-Q and secondary schools, stimulate student interest in careers in science and medicine and enhance college readiness skills.

Noha Saleh, director of pre-medical administration, student outreach and educational development, said: “I am glad to see that the conference has gained real momentum, creating an international platform whereby prospective students can interact with researchers, faculty and medical students in an environment that fosters engagement, participation and collaboration.”

Associate dean for foundation, student outreach and educational development programs Dr. Rachid Bendriss said: “At WCM-Q, we are committed to empowering talented and motivated pre-university students to strengthen their skills and gain a clear understanding of what it takes to pursue a successful career in medicine.”

Participating schools from Qatar included the American School of Doha; Birla Public School; Doha British School - Ain Khaled; DPS - Modern Indian School; Edison International Academy; Education City High School (ECHS); GEMS American Academy - Qatar; Mesaieed International School; Qatar Academy for Science and Technology (QSTP); Qatar Science & Technology Secondary School for Boys (QSTSS); and SEK International School Qatar. They were joined by Bayan Garden School and Riyadh Schools from Saudi Arabia, and Hunter College High School from the United States.

About Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar

Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar is a partnership between Cornell University and Qatar Foundation. It offers a comprehensive Six-Year Medical Program leading to the Cornell University M.D. degree with teaching by Cornell and Weill Cornell faculty and by physicians at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Sidra Medicine, the Primary Health Care Corporation, and Aspetar Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Hospital, who hold Weill Cornell appointments. Through its biomedical research program, WCM-Q is building a sustainable research community in Qatar while advancing basic science and clinical research. Through its medical college, WCM-Q seeks to provide the finest education possible for medical students, to improve health care both now and for future generations, and to provide high quality health care to the Qatari population.

For more info, please contact:

Hanan Lakkis

Associate Director, Media and Publications

Weill Cornell Medicine - Qatar

​​​​​​​hyl2004@qatar-med.cornell.edu