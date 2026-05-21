Abu Dhabi-UAE: The UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP) convened the 16th session of its Rain Enhancement Hub Webinar Series under the theme “From Scientific Evidence to Operational Readiness: Key Lessons from the WMA Annual Meeting for the Future of Rain Enhancement.”

The webinar featured prominent UAEREP awardees, including Dr. Michael Dixon, UAEREP Cycle 6 Awardee and Principal Scientist at Echo Science Works in the United States; Professor Roelof Burger, Co-Principal Investigator from North-West University; Professor Will Cantrell, UAEREP Cycle 5 Awardee and Associate Provost for Graduate Education and Dean of the Graduate School at Michigan Technological University; and Professor Daniel Rosenfeld, UAEREP Cycle 5 Awardee and leading expert in weather modification at the Institute of Earth Sciences, Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Moderated by Dr. Mohamed Mahmoud, Member of the UAEREP Strategic Directions Committee, the session provided a comprehensive overview of key scientific and operational insights emerging from the Weather Modification Association (WMA) Annual Meeting 2026 which was held from 27 April to 1 May 2026 in Reno, Nevada, United States.

Discussions highlighted the field’s shift toward more rigorous, physically grounded evaluation of cloud seeding impacts, including the use of advanced radar systems, dual-polarization techniques, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and causal analysis approaches. The session also examined recent progress in understanding cloud microphysics and seedability, drawing on UAEREP-supported research into cloud susceptibility, aerosol-cloud interactions, and the integration of laboratory, modeling, and satellite-based methods.

The session also addressed the operational relevance of seeding materials, outlining how findings from UAEREP-funded projects are informing practical seeding strategies, optimizing material selection, and enhancing decision-making under UAE-specific cloud conditions. In parallel, it underscored the growing importance of advanced software, data integration, and decision-support systems, particularly ongoing efforts to modernize operational tools such as TITAN/LROSE to strengthen evaluation capabilities in cloud seeding programs.

The webinar also emphasized the critical role of international collaboration in advancing the field, highlighting how global platforms such as the WMA and the International Rain Enhancement Forum (IREF) can further connect research, operations, and policy, while supporting UAEREP’s ongoing efforts to position the UAE as a global hub for rain enhancement science.

His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, President of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and Director General of the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), said: “At NCM, we remain committed to strengthening international scientific cooperation and active engagement across global platforms that advance weather modification research. As water security continues to be a strategic priority for the UAE, we are focused on supporting the development and application of innovative, evidence-based technologies that enhance resilience and contribute to sustainable water resources. Initiatives such as the Rain Enhancement Hub Webinar Series play a vital role in connecting the global research community and accelerating the transition from scientific understanding to practical implementation.”

For her part, Alya Al Mazroui, Director of UAEREP and Director of the Research and Weather Enhancement Department at NCM, said: “We extend our appreciation to the distinguished speakers at 16th session of its Rain Enhancement Hub Webinar Series for sharing valuable insights drawn from their recent participation in the WMA Annual Meeting 2026. This webinar reflects UAEREP’s continued efforts to highlight its research contributions, scientific progress, and operational insights, while highlighting the impact of its funded projects in advancing innovative solutions in rain enhancement science. By bridging the gap between research outcomes and operational implementation, and fostering knowledge exchange among leading experts, the programme continues to promote multidisciplinary approaches and reinforce partnerships that support sustainable water resource management.”

UAEREP took part in the Weather Modification Association (WMA) Annual Meeting 2026 through the active engagement of its awardees, who delivered high-quality scientific presentations across key technical sessions. The program supported the event as a sponsor, further enhancing its visibility and strengthening its presence within leading international scientific forums dedicated to advancing weather modification research.

The Rain Enhancement Hub Webinar Series continues to serve as a global platform for experts, researchers, and stakeholders to exchange knowledge, explore emerging technologies, and raise awareness of the role of weather modification in addressing water scarcity and climate challenges.