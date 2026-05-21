MUSCAT: A seminar was convened to discuss the recently signed India-Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). Hosted by an Indian consultancy in Muscat, the session brought together members of the business community to understand the agreement in practical terms, including tariff benefits, customs procedures, rules of origin, sector-specific opportunities and trade facilitation measures.

The discussion highlighted how CEPA is expected to support smoother movement of goods between India and Oman by reducing duties across several product categories and improving customs processes. Sectors such as food, retail, jewellery, construction, manufacturing, healthcare, logistics and services were among those discussed during the session.

Speakers also explained the importance of compliance, particularly around rules of origin, documentation and certification. The seminar noted that businesses seeking to benefit from the agreement would need to ensure that their products meet the required eligibility criteria and maintain proper records for customs verification.

The session also touched upon measures that could help simplify trade, including single-window systems, pre-arrival processing, advance rulings and faster clearance mechanisms for eligible traders. These provisions are expected to help businesses reduce delays, improve planning and make cross-border trade more efficient.

In addition to goods, the seminar discussed the wider scope of CEPA, including opportunities in services, healthcare, education, digital trade and support for small and medium-sized enterprises.

The seminar concluded with a focus on preparedness, encouraging businesses to study their product categories, review supply chains, understand documentation requirements and seek appropriate professional guidance where required.

The session included insights by legal professionals Sharan Shahier, Partner, Angelina Joy, Associate, and Shwetha Maria Solomon, Associate from MTS Legal, Kochi, who spoke on various aspects of the agreement.

The India-Oman CEPA is expected to further strengthen the long-standing economic relationship between the two countries and create new opportunities for businesses on both sides.