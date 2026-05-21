Entertainment, artistic performances, cultural and heritage activities

UAE — Sudanese clubs and community centres across the UAE will host the “Sudan Festival” at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai, on Saturday 23 May 2026.

The event spotlights the success stories and contributions of the Sudanese community in the UAE, in celebration of the cultural and social bonds between the two peoples.

The festival will be held in the presence of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Dr. El Amin Gafar Ahmed Taha, Head of the Sudanese Community in the UAE, alongside prominent Sudanese figures residing in the country, including businesspeople, artists, intellectuals and athletes.

Expected to draw more than 20,000 visitors from the Sudanese community and the wider public, the festival offers a rich window into Sudanese culture through heritage exhibitions, popular performances, traditional food, handicrafts, and a diverse programme of artistic and entertainment activities.

The artistic line-up features Sudanese artists Insaf Madani and Mohamed Bashir performing traditional and heritage songs, alongside Yousif Al Barbari and Dr. Omar Al Amin, who will present folkloric performances celebrating Sudan's authentic cultural heritage. A Sudanese choir will also perform, honouring the longstanding relationship between the Emirati and Sudanese peoples.