Dubai, UAE – The 5th edition of the Middle Eastern Alliance for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition Congress (MEAPEN 2026) will take place on 4 and 5 June 2026 at Al Ras Hall, Intercontinental Hotel – Festival City, Dubai, UAE. It brings together leading regional and international experts in clinical nutrition to discuss the latest advancements in enteral and parenteral nutrition, multidisciplinary patient care, and emerging innovations shaping modern healthcare.

As healthcare systems continue to place greater emphasis on multidisciplinary and patient-centered healthcare, clinical nutrition is increasingly being recognized as an essential component in improving patient care across various medical specialties and subspecialties. MEAPEN 2026 serves as a prominent regional platform dedicated to advancing scientific exchange, fostering collaboration, and supporting advancement of evidence-based clinical nutrition practices across the Middle East.

The congress also reflects Dubai and the UAE’s continued emergence as a leading regional hub for medical and scientific exchange, supported by a dynamic healthcare ecosystem that continues to attract global expertise, innovation, and interdisciplinary collaboration. By convening regional and international specialists under one platform, MEAPEN 2026 further reinforces the UAE’s commitment to advancing medical education, scientific dialogue, and healthcare development across the region. Dubai Business Events is the official Destination Partner for MEAPEN 2026, further reflecting Dubai and the UAE’s growing role as a global destination for international medical collaboration.

As the role of nutrition continues to evolve, MEAPEN, through its expanding healthcare engagement and network, continues to foster meaningful academic exchange and strengthen cross-specialty collaboration among healthcare professionals across diverse specialties and care settings.

This year’s edition marks a significant milestone for the congress as it is being held in conjunction with the Emirates Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition Society (UAESPEN) under the umbrella of the Emirates Medical Association, further strengthening the congress’s regional scientific collaboration and professional outreach.

Dr. Wafaa Helmi Ayesh, President of MEAPEN Congress, President of Emirates PEN Society, Vice President of the Arab Society of Paediatric Clinical Nutrition (ASPCN), and Consultant Clinical Dietitian from Tadawi General Hospital, UAE, stated: “MEAPEN has steadily evolved into a prominent evidence-based clinical nutrition practices platform. The fifth edition of MEAPEN reflects the growing importance of nutrition in modern healthcare and highlights the critical role of collaboration among physicians, dietitians, pharmacists, nurses, researchers, and allied healthcare professionals. Through this congress, we continue to provide a scientific platform that encourages knowledge exchange, explores the latest developments in clinical nutrition, and supports the advancement of patient-centered healthcare across the region.”

The congress continues to provide an important opportunity for healthcare professionals from across the region to exchange experiences, discuss emerging clinical challenges, and explore innovative approaches that support improved patient care through nutrition.

MEAPEN 2026 is expected to welcome more than 500 visitors and participants from over 15 countries, featuring the participation of more than 70 speakers across 17 scientific sessions. The congress will also include over 50 poster presentations as part of oral and e-poster abstract presentations showcasing emerging research, clinical case studies, and scientific developments in the field of clinical nutrition.

The multidisciplinary scientific program will provide comprehensive coverage of core and emerging topics in clinical nutrition, including advances in enteral and parenteral nutrition therapy, ICU and critical care nutrition, paediatric and neonatal clinical nutrition, oncology nutrition and malnutrition management, obesity, diabetes and GLP-1 therapies, personalized and precision nutrition approaches, nutrition support in complex clinical cases, AI and technology in nutrition assessment, gastrointestinal and metabolic nutrition care, multidisciplinary approaches to patient-centered nutrition care, clinical nutrition guidelines and evidence-based practice, as well as innovations and emerging trends in clinical nutrition science.

The congress will additionally highlight the growing integration of artificial intelligence (AI), digital health, and technology-driven nutrition assessment, alongside the latest clinical nutrition guidelines, evidence-based practices, and emerging trends shaping the future of clinical nutrition science.

Through its comprehensive scientific agenda, MEAPEN 2026 aims to support healthcare practitioners with practical insights and the latest clinical developments that continue to shape the future of nutrition-focused patient care.

One of the key highlights of this year’s edition is the expanded multidisciplinary scientific program across adult, paediatric, ICU, oncology, and metabolic nutrition care. The congress will also place dedicated focus on obesity management, GLP-1 therapies, and evolving metabolic care strategies that continue to shape modern healthcare practices worldwide.

MEAPEN 2026 continues to strengthen its position as a collaborative scientific platform supported by leading regional and international organizations and institutions. Supporting organizations for this year’s edition include the Middle Eastern Association of Nutrition and Obesity Medicine, Omani Nutrition & Dietetics Society, Palestinians Dietitians Syndicate, Palestine Polytechnic University, Indian Association for Parenteral & Enteral Nutrition, Arab Society of Paediatric Clinical Nutrition, Jordan Society of Parenteral, Enteral and Clinical Nutrition, Egyptian Society of Parenteral & Enteral Nutrition, American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (ASPEN), University of Sharjah, Emirates Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition Society, and the Directorate General of Khoula Hospital.

The congress is further aided by a distinguished group of partners and exhibitors including Nestlé Health Science as Visionary Partner, Eli Lilly as Strategic Partner, Abbott and Fresenius Kabi as Pearl Sponsors, in addition to Dutch Medical Food, Nutricia, B Braun, Baxter and Medtrition.

MEAPEN 2026 will provide healthcare professionals, researchers, academics, and healthcare decision-makers with unique opportunities for scientific dialogue, and in-depth professional networking.

Delegates attending the congress will receive 28 CME Credits accredited by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), supporting continued professional development within the healthcare sector.

The congress is expected to attract clinical dietitians, nutritionists, physicians, gastroenterologists, endocrinologists, ICU and critical care specialists, paediatricians, oncologists, surgeons, pharmacists, nurses, allied healthcare professionals, clinical researchers, academics, hospital administrators, healthcare decision-makers, medical students, trainees, as well as regional and international nutrition societies and healthcare industry professionals involved in multidisciplinary patient care and clinical nutrition practice. The congress is also expected to welcome community physicians and caregivers involved in supporting holistic approaches to better patient care.

Over the years, MEAPEN has continued to strengthen its role as a meeting point for scientific exchange and professional collaboration, bringing together experts and practitioners committed to advancing clinical nutrition practices throughout the region.

Building on the success of its previous editions, MEAPEN continues to expand its scientific and professional outreach year after year, thereby consolidating its role as the top regional platform for advancing clinical nutrition knowledge, multidisciplinary collaboration, and evidence-based healthcare practices.

MEAPEN 2026 is organized by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding.