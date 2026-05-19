Bodour Al Qasimi: Early childhood at the forefront of national cultural and development priorities

Sana bint Mohammed Suhail: Investing in early childhood is an investment in the future of society

Sharjah: In the presence of Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Founder and CEO of Kalimat Group, and Her Excellency Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority and Managing Director of the National Academy for Childhood Development (NACD), a MoU was signed at the House of Wisdom in Sharjah between Kalimat Group and the NACD, to organise the third edition of the Early Childhood Literacy Conference 2026, which will take place in Abu Dhabi for the first time under the theme ‘Horouf and Kalimat’.

The agreement was signed by Ahmed Abdulsalam Al Ali, Managing Director of Kalimat Group, and Her Excellency Dr Meera Saeed Al Kaabi, Acting President of NACD. The move reflects the continued strategic cooperation between the two entities. The partnership builds on the remarkable success of last year’s edition, which cemented the conference’s position as the first specialised early childhood literacy conference in the Arab world.

This step marks the culmination of a growing collaboration between the two parties and reflects a shared vision to support early childhood development and strengthen the presence of the Arabic language in children’s lives from their earliest years. This will be achieved through the development of knowledge-based and educational content dedicated to children, families, and caregivers.

Abu Dhabi’s hosting of the third edition also marks an important milestone in strengthening the conference’s national impact and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading regional hub for advancing early childhood initiatives and child-focused knowledge. This comes amid growing recognition of the role of the family and the Arabic language in shaping children’s character and strengthening their cultural identity.

The 2026 edition sees a remarkable expansion in both the scope of the conference and its scientific content. It brings together a distinguished group of experts, academics, and specialists in early childhood, Arabic language, literacy, education, and child-focused publishing. It will also provide an effective platform for teachers, researchers, and educational content creators from across the UAE to explore modern tools and approaches that enhance the quality of early education and offer practical solutions to the challenges facing Arabic language learning.

Childhood is at the core of development

Commenting on the MoU, Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi said: “This collaboration is rooted in the belief that early childhood literacy is the foundation of human development. It is the stage at which a child’s relationship with language takes shape, and where their ability to learn, think and create begins. Accordingly, we place early childhood at the centre of cultural and development priorities to raise generations capable of sustaining progress and contributing to the UAE’s vision of a knowledge-based, identity-driven society.”

She added: “This MoU reinforces the importance of alignment between national institutions to boost the impact of cultural initiatives and transform them into sustainable systems embedded within society. The conference aims to advance knowledge and practice in literacy, and strengthen the presence of the Arabic language in the lives of children and families, and thereby establish reading as a foundational tool for a more aware, cohesive and forward-looking society.”

The conference is set to feature a diverse programme of sessions and interactive activities, along with showcases highlighting innovative educational experiences. It will also include specialised panel discussions, training workshops, and presentations of the latest studies and practices related to literacy and children’s language development. Together, these elements will create an advanced knowledge-sharing platform for exchanging expertise and building capacity in this vital sector.

For her part, Her Excellency Sana bint Mohamed Suhail, the UAE Minister of Family, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority and Managing Director of NACD, said: “We believe that investment in early childhood education is an investment in the future of society. The empowerment of families and the reinforcement of their role is the cornerstone of building generations who are connected to their identity and culture.”

Arabic content addressing the child and the family

The partnership underscores the commitment of both parties to supporting Arabic and its teaching during the early childhood years, while strengthening children’s reading and writing skills through educational initiatives that respond to the needs of the community. It also contributes to building an education ecosystem rooted in early childhood care and the cultivation of national identity.

Ahmed Al Ali, Editor-In-Chief & Managing Director of Kalimat Group, said: “Early childhood literacy faces challenges related to the quality of content and its relevance to the needs of children and families in the Arab context. Addressing this requires developing knowledge production tools that reflect children’s linguistic and cognitive development and are grounded in clear professional standards. We continue to invest in high-quality Arabic content that combines educational expertise with global best practices, while placing the family at the heart of the literacy process. The conference provides a platform to exchange knowledge and align visions, contributing to improving the quality of content for children and strengthening its long-term impact.”

During the conference, the Academy will deliver a series of sessions focused on supporting literacy and highlighting the impact of Arabic language education in strengthening national identity during early childhood. This aligns with the UAE’s vision and the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority to advance the sector.

For her part, Her Excellency Dr. Meera Al Kaabi, Acting President of NACD, said: “This partnership aligns with the Academy’s commitment to advancing early childhood development by empowering caregivers and enhancing educational practices. It also supports efforts to instill the Arabic language in children from their earliest years and to strengthen literacy as a foundation for building identity and cultural belonging. We are pleased to play an active role in reinforcing the position of this conference, which has become a platform for bringing together local and international expertise, strengthening the presence of the Arabic language, and translating it into higher-quality, more impactful educational practices.”

The second edition of the conference, held in Sharjah in 2025, was organised by Kalimat Group in a strategic partnership with NACD. It saw the participation of 650 teachers from the UAE, along with 48 local and international speakers. The programme featured 26 training workshops and 16 panel discussions that addressed the latest practices and experiments in teaching Arabic to children during the early childhood phase.

About The National Academy for Childhood Development (NACD)

The National Academy for Childhood Development (NACD) was established in 2023 pursuant to Law No. 11 for 2023 issued by H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. The Academy is a leading academic institution dedicated to developing capabilities and knowledge of caregivers, including parents and professionals in the field of childhood, with a focus on the Arabic language, Emirati heritage and national identity as core pillars. The Academy offers a Vocational Diploma in Childhood Development, accredited by the National Qualifications Centre and Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (1231/2026). It also provides training and continuing education programs in fields such as child care and protection, nutrition, and early care.

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