Sharjah: The sixth edition of the Eid Al Adha Exhibition will open tomorrow, Wednesday, at Expo Centre Sharjah, and will run until 31 May 2026.

The 12-day exhibition will feature more than 100 international, regional, and local brands, offering exclusive promotional offers and discounts of up to 75 per cent across a wide range of products. It will bring together leading retailers across the fashion, fragrance, accessories, consumer goods, and cosmetics sectors.

Held this year under the theme of the UAE’s ‘Year of the Family’, the Eid Al Adha Exhibition offers an integrated shopping experience that combines unprecedented competitive pricing with a diverse product offering tailored to all family segments.

The exhibition also contributes to stimulating local commercial activity and boosting retail sector sales through a direct engagement platform connecting businesses with consumers, reinforcing its position as one of Sharjah’s premier seasonal retail destinations.

This year’s exhibition pavilions cover a broad range of essential and consumer goods designed to meet household requirements in preparation for Eid Al Adha. The product categories include ready-made garments, men’s and women’s fashion with the latest seasonal designs, as well as abayas, traditional attire, and children’s wear.

The offering also extends to premium innovations from fragrance houses, including perfumes, incense, and oud, in addition to cosmetics and skincare products from leading international brands.

The exhibition further enables shoppers to acquire premium jewellery and accessories, alongside diverse collections of footwear and handbags. It also features dedicated sections for home essentials, furniture, textiles, and electrical appliances, as well as gifts, confectionery, and Eid hospitality food products.

This positioning reinforces the Eid Al Adha Exhibition as a one-stop retail destination offering comprehensive family needs under one roof, supported by competitive pricing accessible to all consumer segments.

In addition to discounts and promotional offers, the exhibition features a diverse line-up of entertainment and heritage activities targeting all age groups. These initiatives aim to highlight Emirati cultural heritage and reinforce values of national identity and belonging.

Dedicated areas feature traditional and international cuisine that reflects Sharjah’s cultural diversity, alongside a special children’s zone offering interactive activities and educational games that blend engagement with learning.

This year’s edition also features daily raffles offering prizes and instant gifts for shoppers, enriching the overall visitor experience. The initiative reflects the festive spirit of Eid while supporting community engagement through a mix of promotional offers and family-oriented activities.

The 6th Eid Al Adha Exhibition will operate daily from 11:00 AM to midnight, with adjusted hours on Fridays from 3:00 PM to midnight. The timing is designed to enable all segments of society to benefit from the promotions, discounts, and accompanying activities.

For further information, please contact:

- Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com