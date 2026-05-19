Fourth edition of Investopia Europe, comprised the Investopia Global Edition in Milan and an Investopia Global Roundtable in Paris, convening UAE and European leaders to strengthen economic and investment partnerships with Italy, France, and wider Europe

UAE delegation led by H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Co-Chair of Investopia's Board of Trustees, alongside H.E. Mohammad Abdulrahman Alhawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment and President of Investopia

Engagement reaffirms the UAE's commitment to its European partners, Italy and France being in the top 10 sources of FDI stock into the UAE, and among the UAE’s top 3 trading partners in Europe

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – The UAE Ministry of Investment, together with the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, successfully concluded the fourth edition of Investopia Europe, comprising the Investopia Global Edition in Milan and the Investopia Global Roundtable in Paris. The engagement was designed to deepen economic and investment partnerships between the UAE and its European partners – most notably Italy and France – and wider Europe, with a sharp focus on the sectors shaping the new economy.

The UAE delegation was led by H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Co-Chair of Investopia's Board of Trustees, with the Ministry of Investment delegation headed by H.E. Mohammad Abdulrahman Alhawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment and President of Investopia. They were joined by H.E. Abdulla AlSubousi, UAE Ambassador to Italy, alongside a representative group of private sector companies operating from the UAE, including Masdar, EDGE Group, 2PointZero Group PJSC, Khazna Data Centres, and Standard Chartered.

The first leg of the tour, Investopia Global Milan, unfolded over a full-day programme of high-level sessions exploring the trajectory of UAE–Europe investment across themes including sovereign industrial capabilities, AI infrastructure, the Italy–UAE–Africa platform, tourism, and global capital flows. Across these conversations, the focus remained on identifying concrete pathways to scale joint investment in sectors of strategic importance and to translate the complementary strengths of the UAE and Italian economies into sustainable, long-term growth.

H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism, said: "France and Italy are among the most dynamic and legacy-rich economies in Europe and key engines of European prosperity, home to national champions and global leaders across strategic sectors. Their strengths align powerfully with the UAE's own ambitions, opening significant opportunities to deepen cooperation across the industries that drive sustainable, resilient national prosperity – from artificial intelligence and tourism to advanced manufacturing, defence, and sustainable energy, supporting the growth and prosperity of the national economy and enhancing its regional and global competitiveness, in line with the objectives of the 'We the UAE 2031' vision, which aims to reinforce the country's position as a global hub for the new economy over the coming decade.”

H.E. Mohammad Abdulrahman Alhawi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Investment and President of Investopia, stated: "This fourth edition of Investopia Europe convenes at a critical moment to reaffirm our commitment to our European partners and to spotlight the UAE's resilience and the investment opportunities it offers. Italy and France are, respectively, the fourth and ninth largest contributors to FDI stock in the UAE, together accounting for close to 10 percent of our total FDI stock, and both countries are among our top three trade partners in Europe. Reaffirming our commitment to these partnerships, and continuing to pursue depth, expansion, and further opportunities remains a critical component of the UAE’s continued efforts for economic diversification and growth."

The Italian side in the event was represented at the highest levels of government, with the participation of H.E. Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; H.E. Adolfo Urso, Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy; H.E. Gianmarco Mazzi, Minister of Tourism; and H.E. Valentino Valentini, Deputy Minister of Made in Italy. The programme also drew leading voices from the Italian private sector, including Deloitte Italy, Confindustria, Mapei Group, Dolce & Gabbana, and Enel, among others.

Taking part in the panel discussion "Resilience, Partnership, Opportunity: Charting the Next Chapter of UAE–Italy Investment Ties," H.E. Mohammad Abdulrahman Alhawi reaffirmed that the UAE's resilience proves itself in good times and in difficult ones, and set out the breadth of investment and growth opportunities the country offers to Italian companies. He noted that the UAE provides a platform for growth, scale, and resilient expansion, anchored in stability, clear and consistent policies, world-class infrastructure, and exceptional talent.

The second leg of Investopia's European tour, the Investopia Global Roundtable in Paris, was convened on 18 May 2026 in collaboration with the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Paris, MEDEF, and Standard Chartered. The high-level B2B and B2G roundtable brought together close to thirty senior government officials, business leaders, and investors to explore new avenues for investment and strategic partnership between the UAE and France.

Discussions in Paris centred on the depth of the UAE–France economic relationship and the spectrum of opportunities to expand it further – from artificial intelligence and sustainable energy to advanced manufacturing, financial services, and the creative economy. Delivering a keynote address, H.E. Alhawi reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to its partnership with France and outlined the country's value proposition for French investors and businesses.

Since its establishment in 2021, Investopia has convened 24 global editions, gathering more than 14,000 participants across North America, Europe, Africa, and Asia. Now under the joint leadership of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism and the Ministry of Investment, 2026 marks the next chapter of growth for Investopia – defined by deeper engagement, broader opportunities, and more concrete impact unlocked for the UAE and its global partners.

About the Ministry of Investment of the UAE

The Ministry of Investment plays a pivotal role in solidifying the UAE’s position as a global investment hub with world-class connectivity to international markets. By attracting foreign direct investment in critical sectors and fostering public and private sector collaboration, the Ministry leverages the UAE’s fit-for-purpose, investor-friendly environment and ambitious economic diversification goals, positioning the nation as a resilient and forward-looking destination for global investors and enterprises.

About Invest UAE

Invest UAE is a platform by the Ministry of Investment dedicated to enhancing the UAE’s investment ecosystem and positioning the UAE as a leading global investment hub. Under the Ministry’s leadership, Invest UAE aims to attract and facilitate foreign direct investment across multiple sectors of the UAE’s economy and encourage partnerships between global investors and nations. Its purpose is to create a setting where people, businesses, and capital can thrive, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a compelling investment destination for all.

Media Inquiries

From the UAE Ministry of Investment: media@investuae.gov.ae