Experts to discuss integrated demand-side infrastructure solutions and the role of district cooling as part of the Kingdom’s broader energy transition --

Manama – Sustainability Forum Middle East (SFME), in partnership with Tabreed Bahrain and Boston Consulting Group (BCG), will convene a high-level roundtable on June 3, 2026, at the Wyndham Grand Manama Hotel, Kingdom of Bahrain, focused on “Accelerating Energy Efficiency Delivery under Bahrain’s National Energy Strategy.”

Part of SFME’s Decarbonisation Roundtable Series, the session will bring together senior representatives from multilateral organisations, government entities, utilities, developers, and financial institutions to examine how Bahrain can accelerate the implementation of energy efficiency objectives as part of its broader energy transition agenda.

As Bahrain advances the implementation of its National Energy Strategy and progresses toward its Net Zero 2060 commitments, optimising electricity demand and improving energy efficiency have become increasingly important to strengthening energy security, reducing emissions, and supporting long-term economic resilience. With electricity demand continuing to rise, the discussion will explore how coordinated policy, infrastructure, financing, and operational approaches can support scalable energy efficiency improvements across the Kingdom.

A central focus of the discussion will be the role of district cooling and integrated demand-side infrastructure solutions in reducing cooling-related electricity consumption and peak demand pressures. The session will also explore how Bahrain can balance supply-side investment with scalable demand-side approaches while advancing broader sustainability and climate commitments.

Commenting, Ali AlRumaihi, Country Manager, Tabreed Bahrain, said, “As Bahrain continues advancing its sustainability and energy transition agenda, improving energy efficiency and optimising electricity demand are becoming increasingly important priorities. District cooling and integrated infrastructure solutions can play an important role in reducing energy intensity and supporting long-term system efficiency. Through this roundtable, we look forward to contributing to a practical dialogue on scalable pathways for accelerating implementation.”

Giuseppe Bonaccorsi, Managing Director and Partner, BCG, added, “As Bahrain advances its National Energy Strategy and Net Zero 2060 commitments, the next chapter of the energy transition will be shaped as much by how energy is consumed as by how it is produced. Efficiency is no longer only a sustainability priority, but an energy resilience imperative. The technologies already exist; scaling impact will depend on how effectively policy, financing and infrastructure planning are aligned.”

SFME’s Decarbonisation Roundtable Series takes place throughout the year in cities across the region, taking an in-depth look at topics critical to MENA’s net-zero journey and broader sustainability priorities.

The Forum’s 2026 edition is supported by Lead Partners: BBK, SAFA and Tabreed Bahrain; Strategic Partners: United Nations Development Programme, Bank ABC, Standard Chartered Bank and Gulf International Bank; Forum Partners: Aluminium Bahrain, National Bank of Bahrain, Boston Consulting Group, Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard (ASRY), Bahrain Ship Repair & Engineering Company (BASREC), Gulf Aluminium Rolling Mill Company (GARMCO), American Chamber of Commerce Bahrain (AmCham Bahrain) and Gulf Air; Supporting Partners: Tamkeen, Hassan Radhi & Associates, GFH Bank, and United Enterprises; Learning Partner: Strathclyde University and Impact for Learning & Development; and Media Partners: Arab News, Al Ayam, OGN, Trade Arabia, BFT Media, and The Butterfly Effect.

For more information on the Forum, please visit: www.sustainmideast.com or contact info@sustainmideast.com / +973 17 749759.

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