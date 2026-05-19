Under the Patronage of Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Abu Dhabi: Under the patronage of Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, the ninth and largest edition of the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR) 2026 has officially commenced today. Dedicated to advancing national security systems and showcasing the latest security and civil defence solutions, ISNR 2026 is being held at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi over three days, from 19 to 21 May 2026.

ISNR 2026 is organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in association with the Ministry of Interior and in strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters. ISNR 2026 serves as a vital platform for fostering international cooperation in the field of security and exchanging knowledge to enhance national security capabilities on both regional and global levels.

This edition marks the largest in ISNR’s history, with a 19% increase in participating companies and brands, totalling 253 exhibitors. The exhibition space has expanded by 17% compared to the previous edition, reaching 28,000 square metres. Notably, 60% of the participating companies are national, while 40% are international, representing 37 countries, including nine making their debut at the event.

ISNR 2026 encompasses eight key sectors: National Security, Cybersecurity, Commercial Security, Fire and Safety services, Critical Infrastructure Protection, AI and Surveillance technologies, Policing and Law Enforcement, and Physical and Premier Security. The event brings together various stakeholders in civil defence and firefighting, including emergency response specialists, and provides decision-makers with the opportunity to explore cutting-edge innovations reshaping modern firefighting and rescue capabilities.

ISNR 2026 also sees the launch of the Abu Dhabi Global Sustainable Security Summit, reflecting the UAE leadership’s vision of establishing the country as a global hub for security dialogue and future solutions. The event will address key global challenges and transformations, highlighting the role of artificial intelligence and advanced technologies in supporting and sustaining security and emergency systems, in line with the Ministry of Interior’s commitment to adopting the latest advanced solutions.

This year’s exhibition will feature several new initiatives, including the Code Breaker Hackathon and the Fire Hub. These initiatives will also spotlight the latest solutions and technologies in infrastructure protection and emergency response, further solidifying Abu Dhabi’s position as a global centre for security cooperation and innovation.

This year’s programme also includes a K9 Agility Display, an interactive showcase highlighting the fitness, precision, and operational readiness of specialised police dog units. The demonstration will feature teams from the Ministry of Interior, Abu Dhabi Police, the Global K9 Academy, and Jordan’s police canine unit, showcasing the latest advancements in training and capabilities.

Complementing the new activities, the ISNR Fitness Championship will be introduced as an interactive experience organised by ADNEC Group and Oxygen Gym in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior. This initiative aims to highlight the high fitness standards required for frontline emergency and security personnel.

Under the theme “Securing Tomorrow Today,” this edition of ISNR is set to be the largest since its inception. It will bring together leading international security organisations, government entities, industry leaders, and technology pioneers to address evolving priorities in the global national security sector.

ISNR 2026 reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global hub for advanced security systems and serves as a key platform for knowledge-sharing among specialised sectors worldwide, aligning with the UAE leadership’s vision of advancing national security and civil defence systems.