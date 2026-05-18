Abu Dhabi: In celebration of International Families Day and in alignment with the UAE’s "Year of the Family", the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi has announced an innovative and interactive event under its flagship Numou Family Growth Program.

The event, hosted at Yas Mall’s Palm Court, will aim to promote family cohesion, support Emirati family stability, and enhance the overall quality of family life in Abu Dhabi.

The event in participation with the Family Care Authority (FCA) and the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority (SSA), offering a unique, family-centered experience designed to engage visitors of all age groups. Through a series of interactive stations inspired by the daily lives of Emirati families, the event will spotlight the importance of supportive family environments and their role in fostering a more cohesive and stable society.

A key highlight of the event is the “Interactive Maze”, where visitors will embark on a journey through various themed stations. Each station is thoughtfully designed to deliver impactful societal and educational messages that emphasize family cohesion, solidarity, and shared responsibility. The maze also encourages meaningful dialogue and interaction among family members in a fun and engaging way, making it suitable for all age groups.

H.E. Eng. Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, commented: "Abu Dhabi continues to prioritize the family as the cornerstone of a cohesive and sustainable society, guided by the vision of our wise leadership that places human well-being and family development at the heart of national progress. This event reflects our commitment to developing innovative initiatives and programs that enhance family stability, improve quality of life, and foster a supportive social environment for family growth. It also represents a model of collaboration between government entities to raise awareness, reinforce family values, and build generations that are more connected and resilient."

The Family Care Authority (FCA) will participate in the event with an interactive activity featuring a "Giant Puzzle Piece" designed to symbolize a cohesive and happy society. Visitors, especially families, will be encouraged to participate by expressing in one word what family means to them. This activity aims to foster family dialogue and highlight the significance of community cohesion.

Additionally, the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority (SSA) will host an interactive game to promote financial literacy among families. The activity is designed to help participants explore their spending patterns and make more sustainable financial decisions, supporting family stability and enhancing quality of life.

H.E. Salama Al Ameemi, Director General of the Family Care Authority, remarked:

"The family is the beating heart and cornerstone of our society. International Families Day is a reminder that the strength of a community stems from the well-being and stability of its families. This year, the occasion aligns with the UAE’s 'Year of the Family,' emphasizing the global theme, 'Families, Inequalities, and Child Well-Being.' This theme highlights the impact of increasing social and economic disparities on families and their children, and ultimately, on the future of society."

"At FCA, we are committed to addressing these gaps through our comprehensive, human-centered services. Our role is to ensure that support is accessible, respectful, and safeguards the dignity of all families while fostering trust and providing continuous assistance. Our collaboration with DCD on this occasion reflects our unwavering dedication to reducing inequalities, improving family well-being, and ensuring every child has the opportunity to thrive in a safe and supportive environment", she added.

H.E. Dr. Muna Al Mansoori, Acting Director General of the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority, stated: "Family stability begins with empowering families with the knowledge and skills they need to make informed and sustainable decisions. Financial awareness and proper planning are fundamental pillars for building stable families capable of confidently navigating life’s changes."

She continued: "The SSA’s participation in this event aligns with our efforts to enhance the quality of family life by providing educational and interactive experiences that instill concepts of financial responsibility and encourage families to adopt practices that foster long-term social and familial stability."

The event will run from May 17 to May 20, 2026, at the Palm Court area in Yas Mall, and is open to families and visitors of all age groups. It offers a unique mix of education, entertainment, and community engagement.

The Numou Family Growth Program is one of the leading initiatives under the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi. It is dedicated to supporting the growth and stability of Emirati families through a comprehensive system of initiatives and services aimed at enhancing family well-being and fostering a cohesive and sustainable society.