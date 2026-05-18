On 19 May 2026, beauty, hair, spa, and aesthetics professionals from across the GCC will come together for the Professional Beauty GCC Business Summit, an industry initiative developed by Professional Beauty GCC in strategic partnership with TishTash Communications. A one-day virtual event created to connect the regional industry, share insight, and support business growth across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman.

Taking place during a time of ongoing regional challenges, the summit will address how businesses across the industry are navigating change, with some facing setbacks, while others identify new areas of growth. A key focus will be on how brands can pivot effectively, strengthen client retention, and better connect with their local audience through more considered and strategic marketing approaches.

Designed to remove barriers and foster a strong sense of community, the summit is open and accessible to all across the GCC, bringing together professionals from across the beauty, spa, hair, and aesthetics industry at every level. It encourages professionals to upskill, stay informed, and support one another during this time through a full day of live sessions, discussions, and interactive showcases.

Created as an industry development initiative, the event will provide a platform for professionals to exchange knowledge, hear from industry experts, and explore new opportunities across the regional market. It serves as a reminder of the strength of the regional industry when collaboration and shared learning are prioritised.

The programme will include business insight sessions, leadership talks, market trend discussions, and supplier showcases, all focused on helping professionals continue to grow and evolve in a changing market.

More than a traditional online conference, the summit is designed to strengthen collaboration and support business development across the GCC and provide practical ideas that businesses can use immediately.

The Professional Beauty GCC Business Summit takes place online on 19 May 2026.

Free access is available for GCC-based industry professionals.

Registration is now open at: https://pbgccsummit.showhub.live/events/gcc-professional-beauty-business-summit-2026/signup/6a0aa5ce581e320020bdc3da