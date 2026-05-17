WTM Spotlight Riyadh will also highlight opportunities across Saudi Arabia’s outbound MICE sectors, offering global destinations direct access to a rapidly maturing outbound market as planners increasingly prioritise strategic, ROI-driven international programmes

WTM Spotlight Riyadh will make its debut from 8 - 10 September at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center (RFECC)

Riyadh, Saudi Araba: As Saudi Arabia advances its Vision 2030 economic diversification agenda, the Kingdom’s Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) industry is emerging as one of the fastest-growing segments within its tourism ecosystem. Against this backdrop, WTM Spotlight Riyadh will serve as a global platform to showcase the country’s expanding capacity to host world-class business events, bringing and connecting international planners with opportunities across the Kingdom.

According to Mordor Intelligence, Saudi Arabia’s MICE market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.82% through to 2031, reaching US$5.65 billion, reflecting the Kingdom’s substantial investment in venues, aviation, hospitality, and supporting infrastructure.

Government spending on business event venues reached US$1.3 billion in 2023 across Riyadh and Jeddah alone, while millions of square metres of new exhibition space, thousands of hotel rooms and expanded airport capacity are being delivered to meet growing delegate demand. Underscoring the scale of growth in the MICE market across the wider MENA region, the Saudi Tourism Society has outlined an industry forecast projecting US$100 billion in 2035, with Saudi Arabia ranked among the region’s top three destinations for business events.

Danielle Curtis, Regional Portfolio Director – UAE, RX, commented: “Saudi Arabia’s MICE sector is entering a period of extraordinary growth. With market value projected to exceed US$5.5 billion by 2031, business events are pivotal in accelerating tourism development, driving demand for premium hotels, and strengthening international partnerships.

“WTM Spotlight Riyadh provides a focused platform to showcase the Kingdom’s rapidly expanding event infrastructure and connect global planners with on-the-ground stakeholders.”

Globally, the MICE market is expected to reach over US$3 trillion by 2034, according to Fortune Business Insights, with Saudi Arabia becoming an increasingly influential outbound MICE market. As Saudi companies expand globally and diversify their operations in line with Vision 2030 priorities, the demand for international meetings, corporate travel programmes, and large-scale incentive experiences is growing rapidly.

This shift is changing how Saudi organisations handle international events and incentive travel. Corporate planners are shifting from traditional reward-based incentive models toward more strategic, performance-focused programmes aimed at boosting employee engagement, building global partnerships, and achieving measurable business results. As a result, destinations are increasingly judged not just by their prestige or size but also by their operational efficiency, accessibility, cultural richness, and capacity to foster meaningful corporate engagement.

For international destinations, convention bureaux, hotels and event venues, this development offers a significant opportunity. Saudi companies are looking for destinations that offer sophisticated event infrastructure, upscale hospitality, streamlined logistics, and curated cultural experiences that meet the expectations of a new generation of globally minded Saudi executives and professionals.

WTM Spotlight Riyadh will act as a dedicated platform for international exhibitors to connect directly with this rapidly growing market. By bringing together Saudi corporate travel organisers, procurement specialists, event organisers, and incentive agencies, the event will enable global destinations and suppliers to showcase their venues, services, and event solutions directly to decision-makers shaping the Kingdom’s outbound MICE programmes.

“Saudi Arabia’s outbound MICE sector is rapidly evolving, with corporate planners moving beyond traditional incentive travel towards more strategic, ROI-driven international programmes that support business growth and employee engagement,” said Curtis.

“WTM Spotlight Riyadh will offer direct access to Saudi Arabia’s rapidly expanding MICE procurement pipeline, allowing global destinations, venues, and hospitality brands to connect with corporate buyers and decision-makers who are driving the Kingdom’s growing outbound meetings and incentive travel market,” she concluded.

As part of the dedicated conference programme, the discussion will explore what event organisers and incentive buyers need from Saudi Arabia, where the Kingdom’s business events ecosystem can continue to mature, and how business events can generate long-term tourism and destination value under Vision 2030.

By bringing together inbound and outbound MICE opportunities, WTM Spotlight Riyadh, which will take place from 8 – 10 September at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center (RFECC), will underscore how Saudi Arabia is influencing the regional and global business events ecosystem.

To register your interest in attending WTM Spotlight Riyadh, please click here. For exhibitor enquiries, please click here.

About WTM Spotlight in Saudi Arabia

WTM Spotlight in Saudi Arabia is the definitive launchpad for Saudi Arabia’s tourism ambitions – a platform purpose-built to connect the Kingdom’s growing tourism sector with the global travel industry. The show promotes meaningful exchange between regional stakeholders and international players. It’s where global travel brands gain direct access to one of the most promising new markets, and where Saudi Arabia showcases its destinations, vision, and investment opportunities to the world. WTM Spotlight Riyadh plays a vital role in shaping the Kingdom’s journey as a rising force in global tourism.

About RX

RX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. With a presence in 25 countries across 42 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.rxglobal.com.

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. RELX serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs more than 36,000 people over 40% of whom are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York stock exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. *Note: Current market capitalisation can be found at http://www.relx.com/investors

World Travel Market (WTM) portfolio comprises leading travel events and online portals across four continents.

The events are:

WTM Spotlight India is a refined, high-impact platform that brings the legacy of the globally renowned WTM portfolio to India – anchored by WTM London and spanning leading travel trade events including Arabian Travel Market, WTM Latin America, WTM Africa, and WTM Spotlight Riyadh.

Building on this heritage of excellence, innovation, and high-value connections, WTM Spotlight India will debut at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi, from 2–4 March, 2027. Designed as a curated, business-first experience, it offers a premium platform for India's travel and tourism stakeholders to engage with global opportunities, foster strategic partnerships, and unlock growth in one of the world's most dynamic travel markets.

Arabian Travel Market (ATM), now in its 33rd year, is held annually in Dubai – the gateway to global travel and tourism with unmatched connectivity – and is where the energy of opportunity comes to life.

More than just an event, ATM is a dynamic hub for industry communities, with forums, experiences, and networking that continue well beyond the show floor over the week. Now in a period of rapid expansion, ATM has grown by 16% year-on-year, attracting over 55,000 travel professionals from 166 countries.

Next event: 4–7 May 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre in Dubai.

https://www.wtm.com/atm/en-gb.html

WTM London is the world’s most influential travel & tourism event for the global travel community. The show is the ultimate destination for those seeking a macro view of the travel industry and a deeper understanding of the forces shaping it. WTM London is where influential travel leaders, buyers and high-profile travel companies gather to exchange ideas, drive innovation, and accelerate business outcomes.

Next event: 3 - 5 November 2026 at ExCel London.

http://london.wtm.com/

WTM Latin America takes place annually in the city of São Paulo and attracts around 20,000 tourism professionals during the three-day event. The event offers qualified content together with networking and business opportunities. In this its ninth edition – there have been eight face-to-face events along with a 100% virtual one, which was held in 2021 – WTM Latin America continued to focus on effective business generation, and achieved the advance booking of six thousand meetings that were held between buyers, travel agents and exhibitors in 2022.

Next event: 14 - 16 April 2026 – Expo Center Norte, SP, Brazil.

http://latinamerica.wtm.com/

WTM Africa launched in 2014 in Cape Town, South Africa. In 2022, WTM Africa facilitated more than 7,000 unique pre-scheduled appointments, an increase of more than 7% compared to 2019, and welcomed more than 6,000 visitors (unaudited), the same number as in 2019.

Next event: 13 - 15 April 2026 – Cape Town International Convention Centre, Cape Town

http://africa.wtm.com/

About ATW Connect: Africa Travel Week’s digital arm is a virtual hub packed to the seams with interesting content, industry news and insights, and the opportunity to hear from experts on a variety of topics in our new monthly webinar series. All with the aim of keeping all of us in the travel and tourism industry connected. ATW Connect focuses on inbound and outbound markets for general leisure tourism, luxury travel and the MICE/business travel sector as well as travel technology.

https://atwconnect.com/

WTM Global Hub is the WTM Portfolio online portal created to connect and support travel industry professionals around the world. The resource hub offers the latest guidance and knowledge to help exhibitors, buyers and others in the travel industry face the challenges of the global coronavirus pandemic. WTM Portfolio is tapping into its global network of experts to create content for the hub.https://hub.wtm.com/

Media contact:

JAMES LAKIE

General Manager

E-mail: james.lakie@shamalcomms.com

Office 3208, Indigo Icon Tower

Cluster F, Jumeirah Lakes Towers

PO Box 502701 | Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Website: www.shamalcomms.com

A member of the ECCO Communications Network