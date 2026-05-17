The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has organised a variety of interactive community activities at Dalma Mall to mark the International Day of Families, celebrated annually on 15 May. The initiative aims to raise awareness of the family's role in building a cohesive and stable society, aligns with the objectives of the "Year of the Family 2026" to support domestic stability, and champions values that reinforce social solidarity.

This initiative forms part of the Judicial Department's ongoing efforts to enhance community awareness through innovative programmes tailored to all segments of society. It follows the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to sustain family-oriented and community-focused initiatives, improve quality of life, and foster social cohesion.

The three-day event featured a diverse range of interactive zones, including a community and family guidance hub alongside a dedicated family lounge for relaxation. A children’s digital awareness zone offered interactive activities, educational games, and awareness messages designed to promote positive family communication.

Additionally, the event included an exhibition displaying the products and crafts of inmates from correctional and rehabilitation centres, aimed at supporting their reintegration into society and highlighting their creative skills. Another key area was the family intelligence and positive parenting section, which hosted panel discussions, offered expert parenting tips, and showcased visual educational content to enhance the overall quality of family life.

The accompanying programmes further diversified the event with recreational family activities and a dedicated pavilion introducing the Judicial Department’s digital services and community initiatives. Gifts were also distributed to participating children, creating an engaging and interactive family atmosphere that successfully blended public awareness with entertainment