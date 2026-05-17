Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences organized the “Pioneers of Excellence Forum” initiative, with the participation of 23 educational excellence award winners and educational coordinators from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. Held as part of an interactive programme preceding the award’s closing ceremony, the forum aimed to promote the exchange of expertise among distinguished participants, highlight the impact of educational awards on advancing teaching practices, and support the development of a Gulf network dedicated to excellence.

The forum was held as part of the Foundation’s efforts to extend the impact of its educational awards beyond recognition, by providing a professional platform that brought together winners and educational coordinators to exchange inspiring experiences, discuss emerging trends in education, and explore leading educational models and innovative practices that can support the development of school environments.

The programme began with an introductory tour of Zayed Educational Complex in Al Barsha, which serves students in the second and third cycles. Participants were introduced to the complex’s facilities and educational experience; teachers attended live classroom models, while students took part in applied workshops that reflected innovative educational practices and modern learning environments.

The visit provided participants with an opportunity to gain insight into an advanced Emirati educational experience and opened wider avenues for dialogue on ways to benefit from successful models and adapt them in support of educational development across institutions in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

The “Pioneers of Excellence Forum” concluded with an interactive panel discussion, during which winners shared their experiences following their recognition, reflected on the impact of the awards on their professional and personal journeys, and discussed their perspectives on the future of education and the key opportunities that can be built upon to strengthen a culture of excellence and educational innovation across the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

His Excellency Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, said: “The Pioneers of Excellence Forum reflects the Foundation’s mission to support educational excellence and create effective spaces for the exchange of expertise among distinguished education practitioners across the Gulf. Awards are not limited to celebrating achievement; they also open avenues for knowledge transfer, strengthen professional dialogue, and extend the impact of successful practices in ways that advance education and enhance the quality of its outcomes”.

His Excellency Al Suwaidi added: “Through this initiative, we were keen to combine field-based exposure with open dialogue, giving participants an opportunity to exchange perspectives on the future of education, explore practical models that can inspire further development in educational environments, and support the building of an engaged Gulf network grounded in the values of excellence and innovation”.

Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences continues to develop initiatives accompanying its awards, strengthening their knowledge and community impact, reinforcing its role in supporting educational talent, and expanding opportunities for cooperation and the exchange of expertise at the Gulf and Arab levels.