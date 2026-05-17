Kuwait City – As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting Kuwaiti youth and empowering national talent, Gulf Capital Investment Company KSCC “InvestGB”, the investment arm of Gulf Bank, announced the launch of the fourth edition of its IGB Internship Program, reinforcing its position as one of the most active private sector companies in supporting and developing youth in Kuwait.

The program provides Kuwaiti youth with hands-on training, professional development, and employment opportunities, with several participants successfully transitioning into full-time positions at InvestGB. Since the launch of the program’s first edition in 2023, more than 100 interns have participated, including high school and university students, as well as bachelor’s and master’s degree holders.

The program has welcomed students from more than 20 local and international universities, including Kuwait University, Gulf University for Science and Technology, American University of Kuwait, Babson College, Bentley University, Columbia University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Cornell University, University of California, Los Angeles, and King's College London.

The program has provided interns with hands-on experience and opportunities to develop the personal and professional skills required to meet the demands of an evolving job market. With 10% of participants joining the company following the completion of the program, the initiative has proven effective as an important platform for identifying and attracting talent, further strengthening InvestGB’s position as one of the leading private sector companies supporting education and sustainable youth development in Kuwait.

Regarding the internship program, Ms. Sara Ayman AlMuzaini, Senior Vice President - Human Resources at InvestGB: “Investing in young minds today, is an investment in Kuwait’s future, and we are proud to provide opportunities that empower the next generation and connect them with meaningful and rewarding career paths.”

She added: “At InvestGB, we are not simply building a workplace; we are creating a fully integrated professional community rooted in continuous growth and shared purpose, which directly contributes to our excellence as a leading investment company.”

AlMuzaini reaffirmed InvestGB’s commitment to supporting and developing the community through a variety of initiatives focused on youth empowerment and enhancing the workplace through different training and development programs. These initiatives provide students and graduates with practical opportunities to acquire the skills needed in today’s labor market, reflecting the company’s belief that investing in human capital is fundamental to achieving sustainable growth.

It is also worth noting that last year, InvestGB celebrated all participants in its internship program on Global Intern Day during an event held at the company’s headquarters in Al Hamra Business Tower. The event included networking and engagement sessions with leaders from InvestGB and Gulf Bank, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to empowering Kuwaiti youth and developing national talent.

InvestGB continues to strengthen its position as a leading investment company in Kuwait through a team of distinguished investment professionals committed to delivering well-structured investment strategies and an elevated client experience.

The numbers behind InvestGB’s team tell a story worth noting. Of its 46 investment professionals, 61% are Kuwaiti nationals, while women represent 47% of the total workforce, reflecting InvestGB’s commitment to developing national talent and fostering a diverse, high-performing work environment. At the leadership level, Kuwaitis hold 80% of executive positions, reinforcing InvestGB’s commitment to empowering local talent and shaping the future of Kuwait’s financial sector.

About InvestGB

InvestGB is a Kuwaiti closed joint-stock company with a capital of KWD 10 million and a leading provider of wealth and asset management, investment, and advisory services for high-net-worth individuals and institutional clients. Guided by a team of seasoned investment professionals, InvestGB upholds the highest ethical standards and is committed to fostering strategic partnerships that strengthen Kuwait’s position as a premier destination for international investors. For more information, please visit www.investgb.com