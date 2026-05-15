Dubai, UAE, MENA Blockchain Week (MENABCW), the region's first decentralized, citywide Blockchain initiative, has officially launched, running from May 18 to May 24, 2026, in Dubai. Organised by SkyNet X Solutions (SNXS), with Dubai Business Events (DBE), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), as the official destination partner, the initiative brings together 40+ simultaneous events, 5,000+ attendees, and 100+ speakers under a single coordinated campaign.

MENA Blockchain Week (MENABCW) encompasses an ecosystem infrastructure: a shared campaign identity that transforms Dubai itself into the venue, allowing independent organisers, community leaders, and Blockchain projects to run their own events across the city simultaneously. Born from the ecosystem's decision to build its own moment rather than wait for one. MENA Blockchain Week aligns with the UAE’s Proud of UAE initiative and the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, reinforcing the nation’s resilience and its leadership across the region. MENA Blockchain Week (MENABCW) is the UAE ecosystem's answer to uncertainty, an example of how Dubai continues to create space for emerging sectors to connect and grow.

Dubai's emergence as a leading global Blockchain destination has been underpinned by progressive regulation through the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), strong institutional backing aligned with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, and sustained inflows of international capital and talent.

MENA Blockchain Week (MENABCW) delivers a decentralised architecture that distributes both authority and economic value across participating organizers, venues, and community partners.

The initiative operates on a four-layer model:

Layer 0: Campaign infrastructure: SkyNet X Solutions (SNXS) provides the campaign identity, legal framework, and sponsor coordination, with Hadron Founders Club and Unbox Community serving as official venue partners across Dubai. Events additionally take place at 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central and Dubai Founders HQ, activating the campaign city-wide.

Campaign infrastructure: SkyNet X Solutions (SNXS) provides the campaign identity, legal framework, and sponsor coordination, with Hadron Founders Club and Unbox Community serving as official venue partners across Dubai. Events additionally take place at 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central and Dubai Founders HQ, activating the campaign city-wide. Layer 1 : Independent organisers, community leaders, and Blockchain projects running events under the MENA Blockchain Week (MENABCW) banner with full creative independence.

: Independent organisers, community leaders, and Blockchain projects running events under the MENA Blockchain Week (MENABCW) banner with full creative independence. Layer 2 : Institutional and government partners, including Dubai Business Events (DBE), a division of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the Dubai Blockchain Centre (DBCC), the UAE Blockchain and AI Association (ABAI), and leading global exchanges hosting official meetups during the week.

: Institutional and government partners, including Dubai Business Events (DBE), a division of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the Dubai Blockchain Centre (DBCC), the UAE Blockchain and AI Association (ABAI), and leading global exchanges hosting official meetups during the week. Layer 3: The audience: founders, builders, investors, institutions, and policymakers attending events across the city throughout the week.

“Dubai’s ability to bring together global industries, talent and investment continues to drive the growth of specialised business ecosystems across the emirate. MENA Blockchain Week reflects the increasing scale and maturity of the blockchain and digital assets sector in Dubai through a coordinated city-wide model that connects industry stakeholders, investors, innovators and communities across a full week of programming. Initiatives of this scale further reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for international business events and emerging industries.” - Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment.

"MENA Blockchain Week (MENABCW) is a natural extension of Dubai's blockchain leadership. The decentralized model it operates on reflects the city's spirit, open, collaborative, and built for scale. The Dubai Blockchain Center (DBCC) is fully behind this initiative and the community it serves. " - Dr. Marwan Alzarouni, CEO, Dubai Blockchain Center (DBCC).

“I view MENA Blockchain Week (MENABCW) as a significant milestone in our regional ecosystem, not only for its scale, but for its decentralized architecture that empowers the community and activates Dubai as a global hub for shared value, collaboration, and innovation across the MENA region. It demonstrates Dubai’s role as a true builder of ecosystems, where resilience, leadership, and innovation converge to shape the future of Blockchain and AI.” – Dr. Mohamed Al Hemairy, Chairman of the UAE Blockchain and AI Association

“When the market pulled back, the community stepped forward. MENA Blockchain Week (MENABCW) is what that looks like: an ecosystem that chose to build rather than wait in one city that has never stood still." - Mohamad Alhusseini (MoeX), Founder & CEO, SkyNet X Solutions (SNXS) and Founder & Event Director, MENA Blockchain Week (MENABCW)

MENA Blockchain Week (MENABCW) 2026 at a Glance

MENA Blockchain Week (MENABCW) 2026 runs across eight themed days, each dedicated to a distinct vertical within the blockchain and digital assets ecosystem:

May 14: Pre-event Launch, Community Resilience Summit

May 18: Day 1, Community Day and Builders Day

May 19: Day 2, AI in Blockchain and Automation

May 20: Day 3, Stablecoins, Neo Banks, and Agentic Payments

May 21: Day 4, UAE Blockchain Regulations, Security and Compliance

May 22: Day 5, RWA and Tokenization

May 23: Day 6, Content Creators Day and Workshops

May 24: Day 7, Traders and Exchange Day

Confirmed Speakers at MENA Blockchain Week (MENABCW) 2026

MENA Blockchain Week (MENABCW) 2026 brings together 100+ speakers drawn from across the global blockchain, Web3, and digital assets ecosystem, spanning founders, investors, policymakers, and builders actively shaping the industry's next chapter.

Confirmed speakers represent some of the most influential organizations shaping the blockchain and digital asset landscape, including Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange; CoinMarketCap, a global leading data intelligence platform, VARA, the UAE's virtual assets regulator; Dubai Blockchain Center, Dubai's official blockchain hub; D2A2, the Dubai Digital Asset Association; CoinMENA, MENA's leading crypto exchange; Bitpanda, the European digital assets platform; Hacken, a leading blockchain cybersecurity firm; RAK Bank, one of the UAE's leading retail banks; Animoca Brands, a global Web3 gaming and investment leader; Hadron Founders Club, the Web3 founder accelerator; the Ethereum Foundation, Ethereum's core development body; Mintlayer, the Bitcoin-native DeFi layer enabling decentralized finance directly on Bitcoin; and FearsOff, among others.