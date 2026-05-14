The exhibition will feature eight key sectors aimed at enhancing countries' readiness to address advanced threats, support long-term national priorities, and protect strategic assets.

37 countries will participate in ISNR 2026, fostering efforts to strengthen commercial and strategic partnerships between global, local, and small-to-medium-sized enterprises

Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADNEC Group, a Modon company, has announced final call for registration for the visitors to attend the ninth and largest edition of the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR) 2026. This leading platform, renowned for its focus on national security, cybersecurity, and risk prevention, will take place from May 19 to 21, 2026, at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

ISNR 2026 is held under the patronage of Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior. Organised by ADNEC Group in association with the Ministry of Interior and in strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, the 2026 edition will introduce a range of new activities and platforms across eight key sectors, including, Homeland security, Cybersecurity, Commercial Security, Physical and Premier Security, Fire and Safety, Policing and Law Enforcement, Critical Infrastructure Protection and AI and Surveillance Technologies.

A total of 37 countries, including nine participating for the first time in ISNR 2026. This will drive efforts to enhance commercial and strategic partnerships among global companies, which comprise of 40% of exhibitors, national companies that make up 60% of exhibitors, and small-to-medium-sized enterprises that make up 20% of all exhibitors. These partnerships will span areas such as national security, cybersecurity, policing, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection, civil defence, and artificial intelligence.

Under the theme “Securing Tomorrow Today,” ISNR 2026 will bring together leading security institutions, government entities, senior officials, experts, and innovators in national security, cybersecurity, and risk prevention. It will also attract buyers and supply chain stakeholders from both the public and private sectors, providing a global platform to discuss evolving priorities in national security and showcase the latest developments and innovations in security technologies. These advancements are reshaping the global security landscape.

The exhibition will host 253 exhibitors across a space of 28,000 square metres, offering opportunities to exchange expertise, ideas, and projects, build relationships, and establish strategic partnerships and deals that contribute to the future of national security and risk prevention. ISNR 2026 will feature a comprehensive programme, including new features, discussion panels, and expert-led sessions, alongside showcasing the latest innovations in sectors such as security, policing, cybersecurity, law enforcement, emergency response services, protection, civil defence, and artificial intelligence.

ISNR 2026 continues to strengthen the UAE’s global position in building future-ready security systems. As the region’s leading platform for enhancing national and digital resilience, it will showcase advanced solutions in national security and risk prevention.

To register and participate in ISNR 2026, please visit the official exhibition website: www.isnrabudhabi.com