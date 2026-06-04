AI is driving economic competitiveness and investments

44 per cent of current skills are anticipated to change over next five years

The global AI market is projected to reach USD 4.8 trillion by 2033

40 per cent of global jobs face digital transformation impact

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is emerging as a decisive force shaping the future of the private sector across the Arab world, fundamentally transforming business environments, corporate structures, and institutional performance, according to Dr. Nidal Abou Zaki, Founder and Managing Director of Orient Planet Group (OPG), who delivered the keynote address during a forum held recently at Al-Ahram Establishment in Cairo.

The event brought together business leaders, technology experts, economists, and media professionals to discuss the profound technological transformations reshaping corporate environments as the private sector in the Arab world faces a new phase of economic and digital transformations. Discussions focused on AI’s growing influence on management practices, productivity, competitiveness, decision-making, and the future of work.

Speaking during the forum, Dr. Abou Zaki emphasised that AI has evolved beyond being a technological innovation to become a fundamental economic enabler. “AI is no longer a technological luxury, it has become a direct driver of productivity, investment, and economic growth. Organisations and economies that strategically embrace AI today will be better positioned to compete and thrive in the future global economy,” he said.

He noted that global forecasts estimate the AI market will reach USD 4.8 trillion by 2033, while approximately 78 per cent of international organisations are already leveraging AI technologies in at least one business function. According to Dr. Abou Zaki, these developments underscore the growing importance of AI in shaping future business models and economic performance.

Data: A Strategic Economic Asset

Dr. Abou Zaki highlighted that AI-driven changes transcend technology to redefine global competitiveness and economic influence. He further noted that in the modern economy, data has evolved into a strategic asset. Organisations now compete on data ownership and the capacity to use it for value generation and decision-making rather than just products and services.

Arab Private Sector Undergoes Economic and Digital Shift

Dr. Abou Zaki emphasised that the growth of the global digital economy, increased competition, and evolving market behaviours are all contributing factors to the significant transition in the Arab private sector. He stated that the private sector employs around 80 per cent of the workers in Egypt and generates approximately 75 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Arab world. He added that non-oil activities account for over 55 per cent of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s GDP and roughly 77 per cent of the UAE’s GDP, indicating the region’s rising reliance on non-traditional industries and the digital economy.

He explained that AI transformation has the potential to shape the future of the labour market. According to reports, it has been projected that globally, 40 per cent of jobs could be impacted by digital transformation, with 44 per cent skill requirement changing over the next five years.

Transitioning from Technology Consumption to Production

Dr. Abou Zaki cited Egypt’s emergence as a significant hub for human capital and tech startups as an example to showcase the development in financial technology and digital services to highlight the advanced digital preparedness of Gulf nations such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia. He emphasised that the real challenge is not just leveraging latest technological innovations but converting into tangible economic value.

Future economies will be evaluated based on their technological production capability. Nations that create their own AI ecosystems will be in a strong position to attract investments and boost their economic competitiveness. He further cautioned that implementing AI technologies without proper strategy can result in 70 to 80 per cent AI projects to fail in yielding expected ROI due to lack of clear plan and institutional readiness.

Corporate Future: Digital Readiness vs. Technological Lag

During the forum, the impact of AI on employment, regional digital readiness, and the increasing gap between using technology strategically and those lagging behind was discussed. Discussions also covered data governance, cybersecurity issues, and responsible AI usage. To improve data analysis, customer service, marketing, automation, and operational efficiency, participants also explored the practical applications of traditional AI, machine learning, and generative AI.

AI Redefines Future Skills

Dr. Abou Zaki addressed these misconceptions stating that predicting job displacement is unrealistic. He said that AI might primarily restructure roles and required skill sets. Furthermore, Dr. Abou Zaki projected a surge in demand for data analysis, critical thinking, and AI proficiency, alongside irreplaceable human skills such as creativity, communication, and leadership. He further stated that adapting to digital transformation will be a major aspect in being successful in the evolving labour market.

A Historic Opportunity for the Arab World

Dr. Abou Zaki emphasised the immense opportunities available to the Arab world, calling for accelerated digital infrastructure development, enhanced innovation ecosystems, and increased investment in education and skills development to align with market needs.

The forum also discussed international models of economic and technological transformation, including Singapore, Malaysia, Bangladesh, and Eastern European nations, showcasing the way these countries leveraged technology and skills development to build highly competitive economies.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com