Arab African International Bank (AAIB) participated in the Middle East Bonds, Loans & Sukuk Conference 2026, one of the region’s premier gatherings for capital markets, debt financing, and corporate funding professionals. The conference brings together leading financial institutions, investors, issuers, regulators, and market experts to discuss the latest trends and developments shaping regional and global capital markets.



AAIB’s participation reflects its ongoing commitment to strengthening its presence across regional capital markets and enhancing engagement with key stakeholders, including investors, financial institutions, and decision-makers from across the Middle East and beyond.



The conference also provided a valuable platform for exchanging expertise and insights on the evolving dynamics of debt and sukuk markets, emerging financing opportunities, and innovative funding structures that support economic growth and sustainable development across the region.



Through its participation, AAIB reaffirmed its role as a leading financial institution actively contributing to the development of capital markets and supporting the growth of debt and sukuk financing solutions, while continuing to explore opportunities that create long-term value for clients and stakeholders alike.