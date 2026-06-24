Summit brought together 60 speakers including 11 senior UAE government officials

Nearly 30 specialized sessions held across two days

Discussions focused on the future of infrastructure, energy, smart cities, investment, and sustainable development

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Forbes Middle East concluded the second edition of the Building the Future Summit, held on June 23 and 24 at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, under the patronage of UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and presented by One Development, bringing together a distinguished group of government officials, decision-makers, investors, business leaders, and experts from the infrastructure, urban development, energy, investment, and technology sectors.

Held over two days, the summit welcomed 60 speakers, including 11 senior UAE government officials, across nearly 30 keynote addresses, fireside chats, and panel discussions. Participants explored the trends and opportunities reshaping future cities, and examined the role of integrated infrastructure, energy, investment, and technology in driving sustainable development and enhancing economic competitiveness.

The summit featured prominent government officials and decision-makers from across the UAE, including H.E. Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority; H.E. Eng. Sharif Salim Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure; H.E. Eng. Mohamed Al Mansoori, Undersecretary for Infrastructure and Transport Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure; H.E. Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Finance; H.E. Eng. Ahmed Mohammed Belajer Al Rumaithi, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy; H.E. Rashed Abdulkarim Al Blooshi, CEO of the Registration Authority at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM); H.E. Eng. Eisa Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Director General of the Infrastructure and Assets Sector at the Department of Municipalities and Transport; H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government; H.E. Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre; and H.E. Abdulla Al Yazeedi, Executive Director of the Economic Strategy Oversight Sector at the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.

H.E. Eng. Sharif Salim Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, said in his keynote speech: “As global energy demand continues to rise and countries seek to balance emissions reduction, energy security, and economic competitiveness, the UAE has adopted a balanced and pragmatic approach. We continue to invest in conventional energy resources while accelerating the development of renewable energy, nuclear energy, hydrogen, energy efficiency, advanced storage solutions, and next-generation infrastructure.”

Meanwhile, H.E. Eng Mohammed Al Mansoori, Undersecretary for Infrastructure and Transport Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, highlighted the UAE’s approach to building resilient, future-ready cities. He said: “When we talk about the cities of the future, we are not merely referring to roads, bridges, and smart buildings. We are talking about cities’ ability to continue operating, adapt quickly, and respond effectively to evolving challenges and disruptions. In the UAE, resilience and preparedness have become fundamental principles guiding infrastructure development, urban planning, and service delivery.”

In her opening remarks, Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East, said: "We gather today in an era of unprecedented transformation, where artificial intelligence, technology, and data have become key drivers in shaping the future. But building the future does not depend on technology alone — it depends on our ability to harness it to build more resilient economies, more sustainable cities, and more prosperous communities. This is the significance of this platform, which brings together decision-makers, business leaders, investors, and innovators to exchange ideas and forge partnerships capable of creating a lasting impact for generations to come."

Moreover, Ali Al Gebely, Founder and Chairman of ONE Development and ONE Holding, said in his keynote speech: “The UAE has shown the world that the future belongs to countries that plan with clarity, act with speed, and build with purpose. And as developers, investors, designers, and decision-makers, we have a responsibility to contribute to that momentum. Because building the future is not a slogan. It is a commitment. A commitment to create cities that are more resilient, communities that are more connected, destinations that are more sustainable, and experiences that reflect the ambition of the people who live in them.”

The summit also featured an Awards Ceremony recognizing distinguished individuals, organizations, and initiatives for their contributions to innovation, development, and shaping the future of cities and communities across the region.

The 2026 edition also introduced a number of initiatives aimed at enhancing the practical impact of summit discussions and outcomes, including the Construction Leaders Recognition Awards and the Most Impactful Real Estate Leaders 2026 Awards, alongside the participation of emerging young leaders, who contributed recommendations and insights to support the sector’s continued development.

Keynotes and panel discussions examined several strategic issues shaping the future of development in the UAE and the wider region. Participants explored the role of media and strategic communications in nation-building and strengthening economic competitiveness, the future of energy in supporting resilient economies, the implementation of the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, and the importance of integrated infrastructure in accelerating national transformation and sustainable development.

The summit’s sessions covered a broad range of topics related to the development of future cities, including energy and infrastructure strategies, public-private partnerships, sustainable urban development, real estate investment, advanced manufacturing, smart mobility, cybersecurity, space exploration, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, data-driven urban planning, sustainability, and human capital development. Discussions also highlighted the role of architecture and interior design in enhancing quality of life and supporting long-term economic growth.

The summit also highlighted the role of fiscal policy and strategic investments in enabling future infrastructure projects, enhancing national competitiveness, and supporting economic diversification. Discussions further examined public-private partnership models and their role in advancing major projects while creating sustainable value for communities and economies.

The summit further reinforced the UAE’s position as a global hub for dialogue on the future of infrastructure, smart cities, and urban development, serving as a platform that brought together government leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, and experts to explore the transformations shaping critical sectors and their role in building more resilient, sustainable, and future-ready economies and societies.

The summit was supported by a range of public- and private-sector partners, including the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and presenting partner ONE Development; associate partner AHS Properties; event partners Karma Developers, KEO International Consultants, and Morshedy Group; gift partner Beko; and AI and activation partner Elementz.

For more information about the summit, please visit the official website.

About Forbes Middle East

Forbes Middle East is published under license from the global Forbes brand as a dedicated edition for the Arab world, with a mission to advance business journalism across the region. Through its digital platforms and social media channels, Forbes Middle East delivers breaking news and in-depth coverage on wealth, business, investment, technology, entrepreneurship, leadership, and luxury lifestyle.

Its monthly magazine, published in both English and Arabic, features exclusive interviews with some of the Middle East’s most influential and innovative leaders. Digital editions are also available to readers across the region and around the world through its website.

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Talal Qutub

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Email: talal.qutub@columna.agency