In collaboration with Dubai Media Academy as strategic partner

Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI), an initiative overseen by the Dubai Future Foundation, organised the ‘AI Economy for Media Professionals 2026’ event in collaboration with Dubai Media Academy, part of Dubai Media Incorporated, as the strategic partner. The event convened a group of media professionals, journalists, decision-makers, and specialists in media, artificial intelligence, and its applications. The event also unveiled the ‘AI Economy Media Award,’ which aims to recognize world-class media content on AI’s economy in Dubai.

The event served as a specialised forum to explore the future of media and content creation amid the rapid developments in AI, highlighting the deep economic and strategic changes driven by these technologies, while addressing their impact on media institutions, traditional career roles, and the future skills required in this industry. The event highlighted the role of DCAI as a specialized entity for the Government of Dubai to accelerate the adoption of AI and maximize its impact in government, businesses, and residents of Dubai.

Saeed Al Falasi, Executive Director of Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence, said, “This event reflects the Centre’s commitment to supporting media professionals and empowering them to cover the specialised topic of AI economy, and develop content that informs the public. DCAI is also keen on equipping them with knowledge of the AI tools in the media profession, to enhance a new level of content creation in the media.”

He added: “Our mission at DCAI is to ensure that AI, and every technological breakthrough, is used with the people of Dubai as its final beneficiary, improving the quality of their lives and enhancing government services for them. Media has a key role to augment and extend our mission.”

Muna Bu Samra, Director of Dubai Media Academy, highlighted the role of strategic partnerships in supporting the future of the media industry and enhancing its capabilities. Muna Bu Samra stated: “We at Dubai Media Academy believe that effective media partnerships are essential for advancing the media sector and providing national talents with the requisite knowledge and tools needed to keep pace with rapid digital transformations. This also includes the responsible and efficient use of AI technologies, which will in turn contribute to enhancing the competitiveness of media professionals and elevating the standards of their professional performance.”

She added: “The collaboration with Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence aligns with our commitment to enhancing cooperation between the media and technical domains. Notably, this further contributes to the production of innovative media content reflecting Dubai’s future vision and development ambitions, while keeping pace with rapid global transformations.”

The event featured a diverse lineup of sessions, led by renowned AI and digital media experts. The sessions showcased DCAI’s portfolio of impactful economic initiatives, including the AI Government Use Cases Bank, the AI Baseline economic study, and the Dubai AI Seal, along with its new seminal study on the impact of AI on the workforce and demography in Dubai. The sessions then covered important AI tools for media professionals, and their role in refining skills and expediting media tasks.

The events saw the announcement of the ‘AI Economy Media Award’—a recognition created to nurture and encourage the creation of more world-class specialised content that raises the public’s awareness of the economic topics related to AI and the stories that highlight Dubai’s vital efforts.

The event marks an important milestone in the joint efforts of Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Dubai Media Academy to raise awareness about the AI economy, develop specialised media capabilities, as well as support the creation of professional and innovative media content aligning with the UAE’s aspirations and future vision. More importantly, the initiative further solidifies Dubai’s position as one of the world’s leading future-ready cities.

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