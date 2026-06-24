Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology highlighted program of the Technology Transformation in a workshop organized in collaboration with Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry at Mövenpick Hotel Marjan Island. The workshop discussed the top targets and achievements of the industrial technology transformation in the country in presence of H. E Dr. Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Director General, Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and a group of officials and industrial experts and specialists from representatives of the major companies in the Emirate.

The workshop aims to support the readiness of industries and promote the adoption of advanced technologies, recognizing that the industrial sector has become a key driver of sustainable economic growth and enhanced global competitiveness in the Emirate.

The workshop organizers stressed that the workshop was organized based on the concept that the Emirati advanced industrial model goes beyond the traditional reliance on abundant natural resources, shifting to a phase based on innovation and effective partnerships, an approach adopted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology in collaboration with the Chambers of Commerce in the country. This approach aims to support readiness of factories and promote adopting new technologies, while developing skills of the national talents working in the industrial sector to increase contribution of the GDP in the Emirate. They noted that today, the industrial sector has become a key driver of economic growth, competitiveness, and sustainable development.

Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Director General, Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce stated that the United Arab Emirates in general and the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah in particular has developed a unique industrial model that combines resources, advanced infrastructure, investment capabilities, national talent, and technological ambitions. He stressed that the future of industry no longer depends solely on the abundance of resources, but rather on vision, innovation, and advanced technologies, under the guidance and support of our wise leadership. Al Nuaimi noted that organizing of this awareness workshop in collaboration with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology comes as part of our commitment to support the sustainable industrial development in the Emirate and in line with targets of Ras Al Khaimah Vision 2030, which identified the industrial sector as a strategic pillar for diversifying the national economy.