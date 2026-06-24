Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: International investors are increasingly turning their attention to Saudi Arabia as large-scale developments move from planning into delivery, creating new opportunities across real estate, infrastructure, hospitality and mixed-use destinations.

Against this backdrop, Cityscape Global 2026 launches Capitals by Cityscape Global, an enhanced platform connecting investors with developers, masterplans and investment opportunities across Saudi Arabia and international markets.

The scale of investor interest was evident at Cityscape Global 2025, where participating investors represented USD 6.1 trillion in real estate and infrastructure assets under management. The programme brought together 173 Senior Leaders from BlackRock, Brookfield, UBS, PGIM, King Street, Hines and more, sovereign wealth funds and family offices, facilitating 474 curated one-to-one meetings and four private site visits to major developments including NHC, Diriyah and New Murabba.

Cityscape Global 2025 also attracted more than 164,000 visits from over 120 countries and welcomed 206 developers, including 82 international developers from 42 countries, generating USD 63 billion in strategic deals and property transactions onsite.

Saudi Arabia Enters a New Phase of Investment Opportunity

As Saudi Arabia’s development pipeline advances, investors are increasingly seeking access to projects entering delivery, operation and long-term growth phases.

Opportunities are expanding across housing, hospitality, mixed-use destinations, infrastructure and urban development, creating demand for new sources of capital, strategic partnerships and international expertise.

Cityscape Global 2026 responds to that demand by bringing together investors, developers and policymakers in Riyadh under the theme The Capital of Real Estate.

Capitals by Cityscape Global Connects Investors with Opportunity

Building on the success of the Institutional Investor Programme, which welcomed 173 Senior Leaders in 2025, an 85% increase year-on-year, Capitals by Cityscape Global broadens participation beyond institutional investors to include investment banks, sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, family offices, ultra-high-net-worth individuals, asset owners, developers, master developers and government stakeholders.

The platform is designed to connect capital directly with investment opportunities through concierge-led introductions, curated meetings, private site visits and targeted matchmaking.

Reflecting growing investor demand, Capitals expands its focus beyond real estate and infrastructure to include hospitality, mixed-use developments and large-scale urban projects.

Investors from 24 countries participated in 2025, creating opportunities for cross-border partnerships, market entry and investment across some of the world’s most active development markets.

As Brian Higgins, Founder and Managing Partner of King Street Capital Management, observed:

“Cityscape Global is like Davos for real estate.”

Investment Takes Centre Stage

Investment will lead the agenda on day one of the Cityscape Global 2026 Main Stage.

Discussions will examine the macroeconomic trends shaping real estate investment, including capital flows into high-growth markets, infrastructure-led development and the evolving role of sovereign wealth funds and institutional investors.

Sessions will also explore alternative asset classes attracting increasing investor attention, including data centres, digital infrastructure and technology-enabled real estate, alongside discussions on real estate finance, demand-led investment strategies and secured asset opportunities.

Together, these conversations provide investors with a clearer picture of where opportunities are emerging and how capital is being deployed across global real estate markets.

Rachel Sturgess, Senior Vice President, Tahaluf, organiser of Cityscape Global, said:

“Investors are no longer asking whether Saudi Arabia represents an opportunity. They are actively seeking access to projects, partners and markets across the country. Capitals by Cityscape Global has been created to help connect global investors with the people, projects and opportunities driving growth today. The level of engagement we are seeing reflects the growing appetite for investment across Saudi Arabia’s development, infrastructure and hospitality sectors.”

About Cityscape Global

Cityscape Global, the world’s largest real estate exhibition, is a premier platform for shaping the future of urban living and investment. Organised by Tahaluf, a strategic joint venture between Informa PLC, the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP), and the Events Investment Fund (EIF), the event is a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. Sela, a renowned Saudi event production company, is set to join the partnership soon.

Held annually at the Riyadh Exhibition & Convention Center in Malham, Cityscape Global connects developers, investors, architects, consultants, and government entities from around the world. The event fosters collaboration, showcases transformative projects, and drives innovation in the global real estate sector.

The 2025 edition of Cityscape Global achieved record-breaking success, with $63 billion in real estate deals and onsite transactions and achieved $6.1 trillion in AUM (real estate and infrastructure assets. Recognised for its excellence, Cityscape Global was honored with the EN Awards for Show Rising Star for its 2024 edition.

Join us from November 16-19, 2026, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to experience the next generation of real estate innovation and shape the cities of tomorrow, visit www.cityscapeglobal.com

About Tahaluf

Headquartered in Riyadh, Tahaluf brings together strategically important commercial communities from Saudi Arabia, the wider Gulf, and the global stage through a portfolio of world-class exhibitions and digital platforms.

Tahaluf is a joint venture between Informa PLC, the world’s largest trade show organiser; the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP); and the Events Investment Fund (EIF). Sela, the Saudi-owned event production company known for creating world-class experiences, is also set to join the venture.

Tahaluf is behind leading events including LEAP, DeepFest, LEAP East (July 2026), Money20/20 Middle East, Black Hat MEA, Kingdom of Gaming (December 2026), Cityscape Global, Global Health Exhibition, and CPHI Middle East.

For more information, visit: https://tahaluf.com/

Press & Media Inquiries:

Jessica Homan, Tahaluf

jessica.homan@informa.com