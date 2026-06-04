Sharjah: Expo Centre Sharjah is preparing to host the 57th edition of the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show, the region’s most prominent gold and jewellery trade event.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the exhibition will run from 10 to 14 June 2026, bringing together 400 local and international exhibitors from 19 countries.

The upcoming edition is expected to create strong momentum in the luxury jewellery market with the participation of first-time exhibitors, in addition to a distinguished line-up of leading designers, manufacturers, and global brands specialising in gold, diamonds, gemstones, and luxury timepieces.

Participating countries include the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Lebanon, and Yemen, alongside eleven international markets: China, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Pakistan, Russia, Singapore, Thailand, Türkiye, the United Kingdom and the United States.

This year’s edition will also feature five large-scale international pavilions representing major jewellery hubs, including Hong Kong, India, Italy, Singapore and Thailand. These dedicated showcases will offer access to premium products and emerging design trends, reinforcing the exhibition’s role as a global marketplace for the jewellery and watch sectors.

The 57th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show is being held at a time when the global gold sector is experiencing exceptional growth. Total worldwide gold demand surpassed 5,000 tonnes in 2025 for the first time on record, generating a historic market value of US$555 billion. This performance highlights gold’s increasing significance as a strategic investment asset and a premium luxury commodity.

Latest innovations

H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, stated that the new edition of the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show is being organised against the backdrop of sustained growth in the UAE’s gold trade sector.

He explained the exhibition supports a broader vision focused on the sustainable development of the luxury jewellery, gemstones, and rare collectibles industries. Supported by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the exhibition serves as a strategic platform for showcasing emerging innovations and market trends, while delivering a high-value experience for exhibitors, visitors, and investors.

“Expo Centre Sharjah remains committed to delivering a superior exhibitor and visitor experience through a fully integrated exhibition ecosystem supported by comprehensive logistical and operational services. This approach is designed to attract an increasing number of exhibitors annually, strengthen Sharjah’s increasing investment appeal within the global watch and jewellery market, and consolidate the exhibition’s status as a leading international business platform,” Al Midfa added.

He noted that the exhibition also plays a strategic role in advancing business tourism, facilitating international partnerships, and creating new pathways for emerging innovators, particularly in gold and jewellery design, to engage with global business and investment markets.

Exclusive Collections

Spanning 30,000 square metres, the 57th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show will present a wide range of products, including diamond jewellery, gold, platinum and silver collections, fashion jewellery, coloured gemstones and pearls. Dedicated sections for lab-grown diamonds, precious metals and advanced jewellery manufacturing and packaging technologies will also be featured.

The exhibition is expected to unveil a range of exceptional jewellery pieces and limited-edition collections inspired by diverse cultural influences and incorporating gold, emeralds, rubies, and opals, further enhancing its appeal to collectors, investors, and industry professionals.

A key attraction will be the Emirates Jewellers Platform, which highlights the UAE’s craftsmanship and heritage in jewellery design while providing Emirati designers with a competitive platform alongside major international exhibitors and brands.

The initiative reinforces the UAE’s position as a regional and global hub for the jewellery industry, enabling visitors to explore locally created designs that combine traditional artistry with contemporary innovation. The exhibition will also showcase leading domestic brands that have built a strong reputation within the UAE’s gold and jewellery market.

The exhibition will open daily from 13:00 to 22:00, while Friday visiting hours will run from 15:00 to 22:00.

The extended opening hours are designed to maximise visitor access to a premium retail environment featuring limited-edition collections, exclusive artistic creations, and the latest offerings from leading international jewellery brands. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore distinctive pieces that combine contemporary innovation with timeless craftsmanship.

For further information, please contact:

- Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com