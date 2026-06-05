Rabat: Morocco will host the 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shelter Afrique Development Bank. The annual meetings scheduled to take place from 09–11 June 2026 at Sofitel Jardin des Roses in Rabat, will feature an Annual Symposium, a Ministerial Roundtable, the Bank’s statutory meetings, field visits and a series of business and investment engagements focused on housing finance, climate-resilient infrastructure, and urban transformation.

Convened under the theme, “The Future of Cities: Financing Inclusive, Green, and Resilient Urban Development,” the high-level gathering is expected to bring together housing and finance ministers, policymakers, investors, development finance institutions, urban planners, and private sector stakeholders from across Africa to deliberate on strategies for accelerating sustainable urban development and affordable housing delivery across the continent.

Speaking ahead of the event, Shelter Afrique Development Bank Managing Director Thierno Habib Hann said the AGM comes at a critical moment for African cities as governments and development partners seek innovative financing solutions to address rapid urbanization, housing deficits, and climate challenges.

“This year’s AGM provides a strategic platform for African leaders and stakeholders to rethink the future of cities and strengthen partnerships that will drive inclusive, and resilient urban development across the continent,” he said.

Ms. Fatima-Zahra Mansouri, Morocco’s Minister of National Territorial Planning, Urban Planning, Housing, and City Policy, welcomed the upcoming hosting of the event, noting that it reflects the country’s commitment to advancing sustainable urban development and strengthening continental cooperation on housing and city planning.

“As a country we aim to use the platform to share our experience in urban transformation while deepening partnerships that support affordable and climate-resilient housing across Africa,” she said.

The AGM is expected to attract delegates from the Bank’s 44 member states, alongside representatives from multilateral institutions, development partners, the private sector, and non-governmental organizations.

Morocco’s hosting of the meeting underscores the country’s growing role in advancing sustainable housing and urban development initiatives in Africa, while also reinforcing Shelter Afrique Development Bank’s commitment to fostering regional collaboration and investment in transformative urban projects.

For further information and registration, please visit https://www.agm.shelterafrique.org/

About Shelter Afrique Development Bank:

Established in 1981 in Lusaka, Zambia and headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya, Shelter Afrique Development Bank (ShafDB) is a Pan-African Multilateral Development Bank (MDB) dedicated to promoting and financing sustainable housing, urban development and related infrastructure. It operates through a shareholding of 44 African governments and two institutional shareholders: The African Development Bank (AfDB) and African Reinsurance Corporation (Africa-Re).

The institution finances housing and related infrastructure across the value chain, both on the demand and supply sides, through its four (4) business lines: Financial Institutions Group (FIG), the Project Finance Group (PFG), the Sovereign and Public-Private partnerships (PPP) Group, and the Fund Management Group (FMG).



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