Abu Dhabi: The 3rd International Dialogue of Civilizations and Tolerance Conference 2026 concluded its activities in Abu Dhabi after three days of intensive intellectual, diplomatic, and scientific discussions that brought together a distinguished group of officials, parliamentarians, decision-makers, academics, and experts from around the world under the theme: “The Impact of New Media and AI on Family and Community”.

In a statement delivered on the sidelines of the conference, H.E. Sheikh Ammar bin Nasser Al Mualla, Vice Chancellor Emirates Scholar Center for Research and Studies, emphasized the importance of scientific research as a fundamental pillar for building societies and promoting sustainable development. He highlighted the pivotal role of family and education in preparing future generations and empowering them to adapt to the rapid transformations taking place across the world. He also praised the conference’s role in fostering intellectual dialogue and facilitating the exchange of knowledge and expertise among different cultures and civilizations.

The conference concluded with a closing address by Dr. Firas Habbal, President of Emirates Scholar Center for Research and Studies, who reviewed the conference’s key outcomes and reflected on the rich scientific and intellectual discussions held throughout the event. During his remarks, he officially announced the title of the 2027 edition: “The 4th International Conference on Dialogue and Humanity”

The final day also featured a panel discussion titled “The Road Ahead: A Global Compact for Coexistence in the AI Era” during which participants examined the major challenges posed by emerging technologies to mutual understanding among peoples, as well as mechanisms for leveraging AI to strengthen the values of human dialogue in ways that benefit families and communities.

The conference concluded with a set of recommendations focused on strengthening the role of academic and research institutions in studying the impact of artificial intelligence on family and society, developing ethical frameworks for the use of modern technologies, and supporting educational and media initiatives aimed at promoting understanding and cooperation among different cultures.

During the closing ceremony, the Best International Research Award was presented to H.E. Alessandro Bertoldi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the AB Group and Friedman Institute of the Republic of Italy, in recognition of his distinguished research contributions and scholarly participation in the conference.

The conference concluded with the recognition of media organizations, supporting entities, strategic partners, and participants who contributed to the success of the event, in appreciation of their role in advancing its mission and objectives.

The conference’s Higher Organizing Committee affirmed that the outcomes and recommendations of the conference will serve as a foundation for further scientific and research initiatives and programs in the coming period, contributing to the strengthening of communication among civilizations and promoting the responsible use of technology and artificial intelligence in service of humanity and society.