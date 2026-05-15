Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit 2026 continued on Wednesday at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), shifting focus from city-scale ambition to the technologies, frameworks, and investment models shaping the next generation of urban development.

Held under the theme 'The Urban Evolution: Rethinking Cities, Redefining How We Live,' discussions on the second day turned to the systems behind next-generation cities, with a central message running throughout: cities of the future will be defined by how well their mobility, housing, energy, and digital systems work as a connected whole.

The summit also saw 12 more Memoranda of Understanding signed across governance, delivery, and partnership tracks. Among them, the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC) formalised an agreement with the Institute of Applied Technology to advance applied learning and workforce development across the sector, spanning capstone projects, guest lectures, internships, the Buna Talent Development Programme, and CAPEX curriculum integration. Another milestone partnership saw ADPIC and FIABCI, the International Real Estate Federation, align Abu Dhabi's capital infrastructure programme with the global real estate community.

Mobility and delivery for the next decade

Day two opened with a panel on ‘Future Mobility Networks: Last Mile Logistics and Mobility Systems for the Next Decade,’ exploring how cities are preparing for a new era of movement with autonomous vehicles, electric fleets, air taxis, and smarter logistics systems. Moderated by Belal Deiranieh, Senior Vice President – Transportation at AtkinsRéalis, the conversation featured H.E. Dr. Eng. Abdulla Alghfeli, Acting Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), Abu Dhabi Mobility; Khadija Khalifa Mubarak Saif Al Rubaei, Acting Executive Director – Capital Projects at ADPIC; Leonard Rodrigues, Vice President Cargo Revenue at Etihad Airways; Ali Al Hashmi, Acting Head of the Smart Autonomous Vehicle Industry (SAVI) Cluster at Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO); and Dr. Talib Alhinai, General Manager – UAE at Archer Aviation. The discussion centred on what it will take to build integrated mobility networks that support economic resilience while improving the daily experience for residents.

‘Execution Excellence: Delivering at Scale, Speed, and Efficiency’ looked at what it takes to deliver major infrastructure programmes faster without compromising quality or long-term value. Conversations focused on the importance of a project-first mindset, closer collaboration between developers, consultants, and contractors from the earliest stages, and the role of AI and digital tools. Moderated by Razan Salman of CNN Business Arabic, the discussion brought together H.E. Eisa Mubarak Almazrouei, Director General of the Infrastructure Development Directorate at the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) Abu Dhabi; Gurminder Sagoo, Chief Commercial Officer at Egis; Ahmad Ayyad, Executive Director – Operations at Modon Real Estate; Asma Aljassmi, Executive Director – Projects Control and Operations at Aldar; and Tamer Shafik, Vice President at Orascom Construction Limited.

Sustainable systems and human-centred design

The panel ‘From Linear to Regenerative: Circular Economy in Infrastructure and Construction’ addressed how the sector can move beyond waste management towards models that keep materials in productive use. Speakers framed construction and demolition material as future project inventory, highlighting how circular approaches such as urban mining and digital supply platforms can reduce landfill dependency while supporting more resilient infrastructure delivery. Moderated by Nour Mezher, Senior Manager – Strategy and Programmes at Frontier25, the discussion brought together Mariusz Mlodawski, Country Director – UAE at CEMEX; Anna Griffin, Head of Sustainability and Advocacy at Holcim; and Nadia Ibrahim, Regional Lead – Regenerative Climate and Sustainability at Surbana Jurong.​​​​​​​​​

‘Humanising Cities: Infrastructure for Health and Wellbeing’ reframed infrastructure as the foundation of daily wellbeing, examining how the built environment can shape healthier ways of living. The discussion showed how wellness has moved from a niche amenity to a mainstream expectation, with speakers pointing to preventative health principles and nature-led communities as part of how future cities will be designed and experienced. Moderated by Sasha Sud, Senior Director – Smart Cities at AtkinsRéalis, the panel featured H.E. Abdulla Alblooshi, Director General of the Urban Planning and Permits Centre at the DMT Abu Dhabi; Dr. Mohamed Al Breiki, Executive Director of Masdar City; Javier Gonzalez, Partner and CEO at 100 Architects; Mahmoud Dandashly, Chief Business Officer at LEAD Development; and Allan Boston, COO at the Institute of Healthier Living Abu Dhabi.

The day closed with ‘Co-Branded Luxury Developments: The New Frontier of Urban Placemaking,’ exploring how branded residences are evolving beyond hospitality-led real estate into a broader model of co-creation with fashion, automotive, wellness, and cultural brands, and how these developments can contribute meaningfully to the wider urban fabric. Moderated by Ramia Farrage, Senior Presenter and Producer at Forbes Middle East, the panel brought together Suwaidan Al Dhaheri, CEO of IMKAN Properties; and Michael Belton, CEO of MERED.

Recognising the partners behind the summit

Proceedings concluded with the ADIS Partner Recognition Ceremony, acknowledging the partners whose commitment is helping deliver the summit's vision. Modon returns as Headline Partner for the second consecutive edition, anchoring the coalition as a global leader in urban innovation headquartered in Abu Dhabi; Aldar Properties and Bloom Holding join as Lead Partners, representing two of the emirate's most active and influential developers.

Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA), Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), Reportage Group, and LEAD Development join as Strategic Partners. The coalition is further strengthened by a broad range of government and industry partners: Abu Dhabi Mobility, the Department of Municipalities and Transport, and the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi as Government Partners; Etihad Airways as Airline Partner; Trojan Construction as Platinum Sponsor; and SaaS Properties as Networking Partner. Hassan Allam Holding, Hydropower, and Sobha Realty contribute as Gold Sponsors, while Al Geemi Contracting, Bunya Enterprises, Khatib and Alami, Orascom Construction, Sichuan Transportation Construction Group, and Speed House Prefab join as Silver Sponsors.

The summit concludes on May 14 with a dedicated programme delivered in partnership with the International Federation of Consulting Engineers (FIDIC), focusing on procurement, contract management, dispute avoidance, and practical approaches to managing variations, claims, and risk in live projects.

About Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre

Established in 2023, ADPIC’s vision is to oversee and manage capital projects aimed at enhancing the quality of life for every resident in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. This involves diverse projects such as housing, infrastructure, tourism, community facilities, and education.

ADPIC's mandate includes managing contracts, reviewing, approving, planning, and designing capital projects. These are overseen by the Centre in close collaboration with relevant entities and stakeholders to ensure quality is maintained while also facilitating efficient project execution in alignment with Abu Dhabi’s strategic goals.

Throughout its operations, the Centre is committed to strengthening public-private partnerships and adopting global best practices in sustainability.